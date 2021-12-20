Women’s Champions League quarter-final draw: Barcelona face Real Madrid, while Arsenal take on Wolfsburg

Barcelona, the current holders of the Women’s Champions League crown, will face Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition, while Arsenal have been paired with Wolfsburg in the last eight.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus must overcome Lyon to keep their bid for continental glory on track.

Those still involved have had their map to a final in Turin mapped out, with the semi-final draw also being held at this stage.

Women’s Champions League quarter-final draw in full

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Juventus vs Lyon

Arsenal vs Wolfsburg

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Women’s Champions League semi-final draw in full

Real Madrid or Barcelona vs Arsenal or Wolfsburg

Juventus or Lyon vs Bayern Munich or PSG

When will the games take place?

The first leg ties at the quarter-final stage will take place on March 22 and 23 in 2022, with the return dates being held on March 30 and 31.

In the semi-finals, the first legs will be staged on April 23 and 24, with the second meetings coming a week later.

The eight sides harbouring aspirations of going all the way have their sights set on gracing the final on May 22.

The bigger picture

Barcelona are the defending champions, having overcome Chelsea in the 2021 final, and will believe that they are capable of going back-to-back – with newly-crowned Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas in their ranks.

They will not cross paths with Chelsea again in the 2021-22 Champions League, as the Blues suffered a shock group-stage exit, but they will have to overcome arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Arsenal, who remain England’s only winners of a prestigious European prize to date, will have their work cut out against Wolfsburg, but boast considerable firepower in their squad from the likes of Vivianne Miedema.

Bayern Munich’s meeting with PSG will see titleholders from Germany and France go head-to-head, with the latter making their way through the group stage with a 100 per cent record.

Another of the teams harbouring serious ambitions of landing the ultimate prize is seven-time winners Lyon, who have a fit-again Ada Hegerberg at their disposal, but Juventus have made impressive progress from round one and will be longing to grace a home final in Turin.

