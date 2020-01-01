Wolves sign Olympiacos winger Podence for reported £17m fee

The attacker has added to a strong Portuguese contingent at Molineux and the 24-year-old is already eyeing Champions League football

have completed the signing of Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence for a reported fee of £17 million ($22m).

The 24-year-old, who can operate on either flank, has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

Podence will be reunited with former Under-21 team-mates Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota at Molineux.

With five goals and as many assists in 27 appearances, Podence is determined to feature for Wolves in Europe's premier club competition.

“I'm very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true,” he told the club's official website.

“Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I'll get to meet former team-mates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here.

“My individual goals are to play as much as possible, help the team with goals and assists and collectively, I'd like to qualify for the Champions League. That is a goal that's within our reach, and I hope we can have a better season than last year.”

The attacker also took to Instagram to thank his former club, stating: “Thank you Olympiacos, Thank you Greece!

“From the bottom of my heart, I depart with mixed emotions. The feeling of gratitude and happiness for having represented this huge European club, the biggest in Greece. I'll be eternally grateful and carry each one of you with me.

“My special thanks to President Marinakis for the effort he made to have me and for letting me follow my dream of playing in the Premier League. To Mister Pedro Martins for all the trust he had in me and all he taught me!

“I'll carry for all my life the impressive derbies I've played, the unparalleled support I've received, the unique life of Athens and the greatness of Olympiacos. I lack the words to express all I feel for the last year and a half I spent here, but I feel the tears I've shed speak for themselves.

“May this be a see you soon.”

Podence came through the academy at CP and made his debut for the Portuguese giants in 2014 before making the switch to Greece 18 months ago.