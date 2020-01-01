Wolves to sign £28m Barcelona full-back Semedo

The Portuguese defender has become the fifth man to join Nuno Espirito Santo's ranks at Molineux this summer

have reached an agreement to sign Nelson Semedo from for £28 million ($37m).

The final deal fee could rise to £38m ($48m) including variables, with Barca confirming Semedo's impending departure via their official website on Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Nélson Semedo," the giants' statement reads.

Article continues below

More teams

"The English club will pay 30 million euros plus 10 more in variables.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

More to follow.