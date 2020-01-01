Wolves boss lauds Otasowie impact against Burnley

Impressed with his display against the Clarets, the Wanderers’ manager has praised the teenager for his impact

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has hailed Owen Otasowie’s impact in the wonderkid's full Premier League debut on Monday, despite Wolverhampton Wanderers losing 2-1 defeat to .

The 19-year-old made his full bow in the English top flight against Sean Dyche’s team – starting in the midfield alongside Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Despite his contributions, the visitors stumbled at Turf Moor, but Espirito Santo still lauded the starlet for his eye-catching performance.



“Owen did well. He’s a good player. He’s strong, he’s physical and he’s very young, but he’s growing, he’s improving a lot of aspects of his game that he still has to learn, but he’s got a lot of talent,” the Wanderers’ boss said after the game as captured by club’s website.​

“He had a tough game today, but he handled himself well, and he’s going to be back in the future.”

The tactician born in Sao Tome and Principe also expressed his frustration at his team’s inability to get a result despite having ‘good spells of football’ in the beginning of the match, as their underwhelming run in the Prem continued.



“We started well the game and had good spells of football and we moved the ball well. But we’re disappointed. We were aware Burnley were strong and we could not hold on and be strong enough,” he continued. “We dealt with them pretty well.

"We were able to break the pressure, go out and have spaces, the ball was moving to the front, but then it became more difficult because there wasn’t much space and they made it difficult for combinations.

“The game required dynamic movements and we were passing the ball and staying still, that is why it was difficult.

“We conceded from a situation where we knew Burnley were strong. There are always good things, bad things, but we finished well the game with good character and good attitude, but it’s a tough game.”

After a notable shift, the 19-year-old American-Nigerian who was cautioned in the 45th minute was replaced by international Adama Traore on the hour mark.

With this defeat, the Molineux Stadium giants dropped to 11th in the log having garnered 20 points from 14 games. They host Hotspur in their next outing on Sunday, having defeated at the weekend.