Wolverhampton start Saiss and Traore against Manchester City

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo would be banking on the Africans to wreak havoc against Citizens in Monday’s English topflight outing

Romain Saiss and Adama Traore will start for Wolverhampton Wanderers in Monday’s Premier League outing against .

Having started their 2020-21 campaign on a winning note thanks to a 2-0 victory over at the Bramall Lane with Raul Jimenez and Saiss finding the net, would be hoping to make it two at a bounce against the visitors.

To achieve this, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has handed the international and Mali prospect.

For Manchester City, there are playing their first game of the new season and Pep Guardiola’s men are eyeing all points at the Molineux Stadium.

Bernardo Silva and Oleksandr Zinchenko will play no part against Wolves after suffering muscle injuries in training, as ’s Riyad Mahrez will start from the bench.