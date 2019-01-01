Wilson open to leaving Liverpool for Derby amid talk of £25m price tag being set

The 22-year-old has spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the Rams and is not ruling out an extended stay if promotion to the top tier can be secured

Harry Wilson would be willing to consider a move from to Derby if promotion to the Premier League can be secured, but he is also aware of an apparent £25 million ($32m) asking price.

The 22-year-old has spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at the Rams.

He has helped them to the Championship play-off final, with his 16 goals contributing considerably to the cause of Frank Lampard’s side.

The international has seen his stock rise on the back of those efforts, with his parent club at Anfield reported to have put a sizeable valuation on his head.

"I've seen a lot of reports," Wilson told Derbyshire Live.

"I'm on social media and I saw the story break the other day.

"But I'm just concentrating on the final on Monday. I think it would be stupid of me to be thinking about anything else, because I know what a special thing we can achieve.

"So that's got my full focus and in the summer, that's when we'll sit down and talk about my future."

Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on Wilson’s progress during his time at Pride Park.

He added: "There's a loan guy, Jules [Julian Ward] that I keep in regular contact with, and he comes to some of the games.

"I speak to him and he feeds back to the manager at Liverpool [Jurgen Klopp].

"So I'm in regular contact but my full focus is on Monday."

If Wilson can help Derby to return to the top tier, then it could be that a permanent transfer is discussed over the summer.

"Obviously, every player wants to play at the top level - and the Premier League is the best league in the world," he said.

Article continues below

"So if I could do that with Derby, it would be great, and we've got a great opportunity to do that.

"Like I said, in the summer is when I'll sit down and discuss my options.

"But for now, I'm just doing all I can to make sure that I do have that option - of playing in the Premier League with Derby come next season."