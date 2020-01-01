‘Wilshere has to go way lower than Premier League’s top six’ – Hutton admits Rangers move would be ‘massive decision’

The former Gers defender is not convinced that the ex-Arsenal midfielder would walk into the side at Ibrox and needs to take a serious pay cut

Former midfielder Jack Wilshere is going to have to go “way lower” than the Premier League’s top six to find his next club, says Alan Hutton, with a “massive decision” set to be made when it comes to links with .

At 28 years of age, a man with 34 caps to his name finds himself without a club after being released by West Ham.

Fitness issues have remained a problem for Wilshere, with only 19 appearances taken in across two seasons with the Hammers.

Injury concerns could put many off making a move for a playmaker whose ability remains without question.

It has been suggested that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard may be willing to take a gamble on his former Three Lions team-mate, with those at Ibrox mulling over a calculated risk.

Hutton believes Wilshere is going to need to lower his expectations and wage demands in order to find a new challenge, with there no guarantee that he would get regular game time in .

A compromise may be reached, though, that suits all parties, with there still the potential for a clearly talented player to rediscover his spark in the right surroundings.

Former Gers defender Hutton told Football Insider of the Wilshere debate: “I’m really on the fence, I think he’s a fantastic player and it’s such a shame that injuries have really hampered his career, I really feel for him.

“On the flip side, a move to Rangers, big club, playing in Europe, Steven Gerrard the manager – probably someone he looks up to, if I’m honest, obviously a fantastic midfielder and a great career so it’s someone he’ll probably aspire to be like.

“Again, you look at things like wages, he’d have to take a massive drop from what he was on to even think about it. If Wilshere wants to get his career going again, he’s going to have to make a massive decision.

“He’s not going to walk into a top-four, top-six side in the Premier League, you’re going to have to go lower than that, probably way lower. In my opinion, Rangers would be a great move but would he be guaranteed to play, week in, week out? I’m not so sure.

“If he can get back to the levels that we know he can and he can stay fit then of course he will but it’s going to be a big decision he’s going to have to make.”

Wilshere has hinted that he would be willing to open a new chapter in his career away from British shores, but any opportunity to link up with Old Firm giants Rangers would hold obvious appeal.