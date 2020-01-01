'Willian wants to finish his career at a very high level' - Chelsea star's future still up in the air, says agent

The Brazilian playmaker is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer unless the Blues meet his contract demands

Willian's future at is still very much up in the air, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian, who says the midfielder is determined to "finish his career at a very high level".

Chelsea signed Willian from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million ($37m) back in 2013, and he has since racked up 329 appearances for the club, scoring 58 goals.

The 31-year-old has helped the Blues win five major trophies during that period, including two Premier League titles, establishing himself as one of the team's most consistent performers in the process.

Willian has once again been a regular in Chelsea's starting XI under Frank Lampard this season, but as it stands, his current contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The Blues have reportedly tabled a two-year extension offer, but the Brazilian has admitted that he is holding out for an extra year on top of that.

Goal has reported that Willian is open to signing a temporary deal that would see him remain at the Bridge until the end of the current season, which is set to resume following the coronavirus-enforced break on June 17.

However, Joorabchian says his client's "ambition" is likely to see him leave Chelsea later in the year unless the club are willing to propose fresh contract terms.

"Before the pandemic occurred, the negotiations were around two and three years," Willian's agent told Sky Sports.

"Chelsea have a policy which we respect and understand but Willian has a career and he has ambition.

"He wants to finish his playing career at a very high level."

Joorabchian also represents Philippe Coutinho, the playmaker who has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

Chelsea are reportedly among those interested in signing the 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at , but Joorabchian has revealed he could end up staying at the Allianz Arena.

"It's up to Bayern Munich whether or not they want to extend the loan," he said. "It's purely Bayern's decision, we have a will to stay, and we will see about next season when we get back to this 'new' normal.

"We've had some conversations with Bayern about next season [already]."