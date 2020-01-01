Willian: Liverpool's success down to sticking with Klopp for five years but Chelsea have their own way

The Blues have had five different managers at the helm since the German took over at Anfield, though both clubs have enjoyed success

Sticking with the same coach for a long period of time is the secret to ’s recent success, according to Willian – who admits have their own way of operating.

Since Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager in October 2015, Chelsea have been led by Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

The Blues have won league and cup titles in that time, but they have been powerless to prevent Liverpool’s rise to the top in recent seasons – though they did recently knock them out of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

“I think the secret [to Liverpool’s success] is continuity,” Willian told ESPN Brazil.

“The coach has been with the club for almost five years. When you have continuity, you can win titles.

“They had a sequence of important victories, which shows the maturity of the team. You have to have time to get things done, and Liverpool have had a coach and a philosophy for a long time.

“The team is the same, it is only one or two players that change, the base is the same. At too, Guardiola has been there for a long time, the philosophy is always the same.”

Chelsea have gone through their fair share of coaches in recent years, and Willian has seen his role in the squad change during his time at Stamford Bridge.

This constant rejuvenating process has worked well enough for the Brazilian, who has won the Premier League, , and during his time in west London.

“Chelsea change a lot,” he admitted.

“In seven years, I have had five different coaches and philosophies.

“But even so, we won titles, because Chelsea always had that, it has always been like that and the club has continued to win titles. I think each club has a profile.”

The most recent manager to leave the club was Maurizio Sarri, whose departure was welcomed by large sections of the Chelsea support.

Willian says he doesn’t know exactly why things didn’t work out, but he doesn’t believe Sarri’s tenure was a disastrous one.

“Sarri is a good coach,” he added. “I can't tell you what happened.

“He had an interesting tactical idea, he liked to play a beautiful game, with the ball.

“Anyway, he won a title, the Europa League, and third place in the Premier League. I don’t know why it wasn't better. He was a very calm guy on a daily basis.”