Willian likely to leave Chelsea in the summer but wants to stay in Europe

The Brazilian says his Stamford Bridge stay is coming to an end, but a return to Brazil is not currently on the cards

Willian has revealed he is likely to leave in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs reportedly circling.

The Brazilian winger's contract expires with the Blues at the end of the season amid interest from two former Chelsea bosses - Maurizio Sarri at and coach Jose Mourinho.

While Willian says he wants stay at Stamford Bridge, a disagreement over the length of contract will likely see the 31-year-old begin discussions with other clubs and sign a deal elsewhere.

More teams

"I've built something fantastic at Chelsea," Willian told Fox Sports Brazil.

"I'm especially fond of the fans and the people that work there, and I've felt very settled.

"Everyone knows my contract is up in a few months and it looks like it'll be difficult to secure an extension. I think it's unlikely that I'll renew because Chelsea offered me a two-year deal, I asked for three and it ended there.

"There were no more talks or negotiations. Chelsea said that three years would be impossible, so at the moment it seems unlikely that I'll extend, but nothing is impossible.

"We don't know what might happen. We might suddenly reach an agreement, but what I can say today is that my contract is up and I'll be free to negotiate with any club."

Willian has also been linked with a return to , but the Sao Paulo-born midfielder insists he wants to remain in Europe.

However, he revealed if he journeyed back to homeland, his first club Corinthians would be the team he wanted to join.

"At the moment I'm not thinking about going back to Brazil and my aim is to stay in Europe," Willian said.

Article continues below

"I think there's still scope for me to do that in the current market and continue playing at the top level for a few more years. My target is to remain in Europe.

"If I do end up heading back to Brazil, Corinthians would be a great club for me to end my playing career at.

"It's where I broke through and I'm very fond of it. I'm a professional and wouldn't rule any other clubs out, but as I do have a special bond with Corinthians, that would be more likely."