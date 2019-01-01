Will Steve McClaren save Queens Park Rangers?

Queens Park Rangers suffered another defeat which may suck them back into the Championship relegation fight.

The English Championship sits below the Premier League with 24 teams competing in it from all over & . It’s a long hard league as are too familiar with. The loss against United highlights how quickly things can take a turn for the worst as Steve McClaren confirmed by saying “We thought we’d rescued a point and we were in fact going for the winning goal." Rotherhan's 25-year-old Nigerian defender Oluwasemilogo Adesewo Ajayi scored the winner deep into injury time. This was after QPR's Osayi-Samuel had scored the equaliser for the home side.

The QPR boss went on to say “We’ve just said to the players, it’s always been our target to get to 50 points as quickly as possible. After Leeds we said let’s kick on and get them, but we haven’t – we’ve collected one point and we’ve been poor in terms of performance. That’s the key thing for me, how you can go from one level to such a level and not pick up points, and we said to the players we’re looking over our shoulder. We need to pick up points, we can see the 50 point mark, we need to get three wins very quick.”

🗣 'We've got no excuses'



Steve McClaren speaks after #QPR's defeat to Rotherham United.#QPRRHM pic.twitter.com/2pEdZGR4xS — QPR FC (@QPR) March 13, 2019

The west London club have missed defenders Geoff Cameron and Àngel Rangel through injury. Their experience is vital for Steve McClaren as he looks at ways to bolster the back line which has leaked 57 goals in 37 league games.

As well as Championship relagtion being a possibility, nine QPR players are out of contract this summer and a lot of the renewal offers will depend on the club finances after their finishing position is confirmed. Steven McClaren and his players must do everything they can to keep the club in the Championship otherwise they might be forced to have full clear out. In the next four matches they will have to play fellow strugglers and . These will be must win games for the west London club if they are to stand a chance of survival.