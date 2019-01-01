Wilfried Kanon: Pyramids FC sign Africa Cup of Nations winner

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has moved to the Egyptian Premier League after time in the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag

centre-back Wilfried Kanon has joined Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids FC from ADO Den Haag.

The Egyptian big spenders announced the arrival of Kanon, who played in all of Ivory Coast’s five games at the 2019 in .

"We are happy with the signing of Kanon, it was not an easy mission for us to sign him, and we are expecting a lot from him," Pyramids executive director Mahmoud Eid said in a statement, as per BBC Sport.

Having spent six years at ADO Den Haag, Kanon arrives in Cairo as Pyramids' 11th signing of the current transfer window.

Newly capped winger Amor Layouni is another major signing for the ambitious side, and joins the club from Norwegians Glimt.

Also joining the Cairene club is international striker who Abdu Lumala, who played under new Pyramids coach Sebastien Desabre at the Afcon finals in June.