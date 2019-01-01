Wijnaldum calls on Liverpool to 'finish' the job & ensure Champions League progression

Jurgen Klopp’s side must avoid defeat in their final group game in order to reach the last 16, with there little margin for error against RB Salzburg

Georginio Wijnaldum has called on to “finish” their job and ensure that they remain on course to defend their European crown in 2020.

The Reds made hard work of negotiating a first continental hurdle 12 months ago.

A journey which led them to the top of the podium in Madrid could have been ended at the group stage.

History is repeating itself, with giants once again proving to be a problem.

A 1-1 draw with the Italian outfit on Wednesday has left Jurgen Klopp’s side with work to do.

Liverpool must avoid defeat in their final Group E outing away at Red Bull Salzburg to ensure they don't slip into the .

A second-half header from Dejan Lovren helped the Reds to a point in their most recent outing, but Wijnaldum admits there is still much to be done by a side seeking a spark in Europe.

The Dutch midfielder told the club’s official website on the back of a stalemate with Napoli: “Sometimes you need those kinds of things – a goal or some momentum to come better in the game.

“We started well in the second half, we were the better team in the second half but it didn’t result in a lot of chances, or a lot of big chances, and that’s something we have to work on, in circumstances like this to still create chances.

“We tried to fight until the end of the game and that’s what we did. We were happy that we could score the equaliser. Now we have to finish it against Salzburg.”

There is no chance of Liverpool taking Salzburg lightly, with the Austrian outfit having already given them a scare in a thrilling 4-3 contest at Anfield which saw Klopp’s men edge their way to victory.

Wijnaldum has echoed the words of his manager in saying that a crucial clash will be taken seriously, with full focus required if the threat of Erling Haaland and Co is to be contained and a spot in the last 16 secured.

The international added: “In this case, you mustn’t be too comfortable because we know how good Salzburg can be.

"We know how good we can be if we are concentrated and give 100 per cent. Every game is different.

"What we have to do is give everything and try to make the best of it. Hopefully we’ll get a good result there.”

Liverpool are due to face Salzburg on December 10, but have three Premier League outings against , and Bournemouth to take in before then as they look to keep a bid for domestic title glory on track.