Wiegman calls allocation 'disappointing' for Lionesses World Cup qualifier following Euro's Wembley sell-out success

England Women 2022Getty
The Lionesses will play their first match since their European Championship success against Austria in front of just 2700 fans.

WHAT HAPPENED? England's women ended a 56 year wait for silverware as they lifted the European Championships in front of a sold out Wembley in July, but will play their World Cup qualifier in front of just 2,700 fans in Austria tomorrow at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

WHAT WIEGMAN SAID: In her press conference before their trip to Austria, Sarina Wiegman said: "It's totally different. Yes, coming from the Euro's it was really good. Now this stadium is small, I think we could fit some more people, or we would like to see some more people. I think the Austria team too, they are ready for that. So yes, it's a little bit disappointing but it also shows that the women's game is just developing so much that we need to think a little bigger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The European Championships were hosted in England and broke the record for overall attendance at a European women's tournament, with 574,875 fans attending games over the summer. The final saw a record for the biggest crowd at a women's international fixture in Europe, with 87,192 fans packing out Wembley to see the Lionesses lift the trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE LIONESSES? England face Austria tomorrow knowing a win would guarantee World Cup qualification, before facing Luxembourg on September 6 at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke.

