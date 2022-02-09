Why Mamelodi Sundowns signed Ralani, Mokoena, Saavedra - Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns new signing Erwin Saavedra landed in South Africa on Tuesday as co-coach coach Manqoba Mngqithi hopes all three January signings will help them excel in Africa.

Masandawana signed Bradley Ralani, Teboho Mokoena and Saavedra as they intended to strengthen their squad.

While Ralani and Mokoena have already made their Sundowns debuts, Saavedra only jetted into South Africa on Tuesday and was warmly welcomed by Masandawana fans at OR Tambo International Airport.

🇧🇴 𝑩𝑰𝑬𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑰𝑫𝑶 𝑬𝑹𝑾𝑰𝑵 𝑺𝑨𝑨𝑽𝑬𝑫𝑹𝑨 🇧🇴



Masandawana, let's give our newest signing Erwin Saavedra a warm welcome to the Yellow Nation after he touched down in the country last night! 👆🛬#Sundowns #BienvenidoSaavedra pic.twitter.com/6j8nXPL4er — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 9, 2022

“For this period, there are only a few [new] players who are registered. It was Surprise Ralani, Teboho Mokoena and [Erwin] Saavedra,” said Mngqithi as per iDiski Times.

“The rest of the squad was registered earlier. I did say that [we’re signing players for the Champions League] because we are looking at our competitors in the Champions League and we are trying to make sure to get to that level and make sure we are at a stage we compete at almost the same level with them.

“One mentality issue is to win the Champions League and all these seasons – even when we did not win it – our plan was always to fight to win it.

“That’s why we are always fighting to be in the Champions League every year. Signings are always influenced by us trying to be better than what we were the previous year. We are hoping we will get there.”

Sundowns welcome Al Hilal on Friday in what is their Group A opener and it will be seen if the late arrival will be given a run.

Article continues below

“I would not regard not winning the Champions League as a failure but it’s something I would not want to experience, I would love Sundowns winning the Champions League,” Mngqithi said.

“The players would love to see that, the board, the president and everyone – the whole team is gunning for it. We understand what is at stake, but we also know it’s a very long road.”