Why is there no Premier League football this weekend & which games are on TV?

The 2021-22 Premier League festive period proved to be one of the most hectic in recent memory as the Covid-19 strain Omicron swept through English football, causing a number of postponements and forcing clubs to shut their training grounds.

Managers have had to stretch their squads to the limit to cope, but there is some reprieve this weekend as there are no fixtures scheduled to play.

Sowhy is there no Premier League football this weekend? GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know including which games from other competitions across the globe will be on TV, if you need your football fix.

Why is there no Premier League football this weekend?

There is no Premier League football this weekend due to the start of the winter break, which was first introduced in the 2019-20 season.

The break, which had to be scrapped last season as the schedule was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, is designed to protect players from burnout and reduce the risk of injuries.

The winter hiatus officially began on January 24, with players now taking in a much-needed rest before next week's international break.

Which football games are on this weekend & how to watch on TV?

Date Game Kick-off time (UK) TV channel Jan 28 Chile vs Argentina 00:15am Premier Sports 1 Jan 28 Western Sydney Wanderers Women vs Adelaide United Women 8:45am BT Sport 1 Jan 28 Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City 7:45pm Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Jan 28 Ballymena United vs Cliftonville 7:45pm BBC iPlayer Jan 28 Morton vs Raith Rovers 7:45pm BBC Scotland / BBC iPlayer Jan 28 Bala Town vs Newtown 7:45pm S4C Online Jan 28 Nantes vs Brest 8pm Mola TV Jan 28 Colombia vs Peru 9pm FreeSports Jan 28 Venezuela vs Bolivia 10pm Premier Sports 1 Jan 29 Brisbane Roar Women vs Melbourne City Women 6:05am BT Sport Extra Jan 29 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix 6:35am BT Sport 2 Jan 29 Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers 8:45am BT Sport Extra Jan 29 Western United vs Melbourne City 8:45am BT Sport 2 Jan 29 Ross County vs Rangers 12:30pm Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Jan 29 Gambia vs Cameroon 4pm BBC Two / BBC iPlayer Jan 29 Eastleigh vs Chesterfield 5:20pm BT Sport 1 Jan 29 Peterborough United vs Sheffield United 5:30pm Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Jan 29 Reims vs Bastia 5:30pm Mola TV Jan 29 Burkina Faso vs Tunisia 7pm Sky Sports Premier League Jan 29 Marseille vs Montpellier 8pm Mola TV Jan 30 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners 5:05am BT Sport 1 Jan 30 Newcastle Jets Women vs Canberra United Women 5:05am BT Sport ESPN Jan 30 Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United 7:45am BT Sport 1 Jan 30 Union Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht 12:30pm Mola TV Jan 30 Arsenal Women vs London City Lionesses 12:30pm FA Player / BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer Jan 30 Derby County vs Birmingham City 1:30pm Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Jan 30 KAA Gent vs Antwerp 3pm Mola TV Jan 30 Ivory Coast / Egypt vs Morocco 4pm Sky Sports Premier League Jan 30 Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest 4pm Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Jan 30 Bergerac vs St-Etienne 5:30pm Mola TV Jan 30 Senegal vs Mali / Equatorial Guinea 7pm BBC Two / Sky Sports Football Jan 30 Lens vs Monaco 8pm Mola TV Jan 30 Kortrijk vs Club Brugge 8pm Mola TV Jan 30 Porto vs Maritimo 8:30pm BT Sport 2

Supporters may not be able to get their full fix of Premier League football this weekend, but there will still be plenty of other matches at both club and international level to enjoy.

The English Football League have a full schedule of fixtures to take place across Saturday and Sunday, while action from the Scottish Premiership and leagues 1 and 2 will also continue.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United and Ross County vs Rangers will both be available to watch via Sky Sports on Saturday, while Sunday's televised fixtures on the same platform will see Derby County take on Birmingham City and Cardiff City host Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports are also providing coverage of the Afcon quarter-finals, with Gambia vs Cameroon and Burkina Faso vs Tunisia on Saturday, while Senegal and Morocco are both set to be in action on Sunday.

For more Football on TV, bookmark our schedule here.

When is Premier League football back?

A total of 22 matches have been postponed so far this term, but the Premier League have no plans to re-arrange any of the games to take place during the winter break.

As it stands, Watford's rescheduled clash with Burnley will be the next top-flight fixture to go ahead on February 5, with it reported that a rule change is imminent that will require clubs to provide proof of four positive Covid-19 cases in order to request a postponement.

Premier League football will then resume on February 8 with Everton vs Newcastle, Burnley vs Man Utd and West Ham vs Watford.

Most other top-flight clubs will be back in action on the weekend of February 12, except for Chelsea, who won't return to domestic duty until the following week, after their trip to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup.