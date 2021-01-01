Why Chelsea may not win Champions League - Abiodun

A veteran football coach explains reasons why Thomas Tuchel’s Blues may not end up as European champions despite their impressive run

Chelsea might still end up not winning the Champions League diadem despite their impressive form, according to seasoned and well-travelled football tactician Henry Abiodun.

Having secured a 2-0 away win over Porto in the first leg of the competition’s quarter-final, the Blues host the Portuguese in the reverse fixture on Tuesday night – and the Stamford Bridge giants are odds-on to earn a place in the semi-final.

Judging by recent form, the Londoners have lost just once in their last 18 fixtures in all competitions, and they have been tipped by several fans to conquer Europe for the second time in their history.

As excitement builds towards the climax of the Champions League, coach Abiodun, the director of coaching education at Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations (FCAAN), has given reasons why the title may elude Thomas Tuchel’s side.

“Right now, we have eight clubs that are pushing to get to the final and be crowned as champions eventually. When you look at them, they are top sides in Europe,” Abiodun told Goal.

“But again, when you look at Chelsea’s form, the new manager has been able to achieve a lot with the team in terms of bringing them together to form a bond.

"Thomas Tuchel has helped in solidifying the backline of the Blues.

“On the other end, Chelsea have struggled with their attackers. Judging from recent games, you would realise that most of their goals are scored from the midfield and by defenders.

“This means that the strikers have not been consistent enough in getting goals. That can hurt them in their quest to be crowned as European champions.

“Another thing that can hinder their ambition is that most of their players are very young and they have been together for just a very short time. Experience counts as the tournament progresses to the semi-final.

“However, if they are able to find their rhythm offensively as they have found with the three backs [defenders], they might go ahead and win it.

“With a solid defence, boasting of strong leaders in the team and getting the strikers to get in the goals, Chelsea can make it happen.

"It will be a tough one but in the game of football, impossibility is nothing.”

Should Chelsea qualify for the last four, they will square up against Real Madrid or Liverpool for a ticket to the final.