Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

The award was shared by three players last season but can fit-again Tottenham striker Harry Kane claim the prize for the third time in his career?

The Premier League Golden Boot is one of the most popular betting markets and this season is expected to be no different.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared the crown last season with 22 goals each, the third time the award has been handed to three players in the same campaign.

The tussle for the individual prize in 2019-20 is set to be just as tight, with five of bet365’s top six favourites all previous winners.

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League Golden Boot?

Sergio Aguero is 7/2 (4.50) favourite to win the Golden Boot for the second time in his illustrious career after netting six goals in the first four games of the season.

Despite boasting 164 Premier League goals prior to this season - the sixth-most of all time - Aguero appeared to have dropped behind Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order after the Brazilian started the first game of the season.

However, the Argentine has started all three games since then and could be in line for his sixth consecutive 20-goal season in the Premier League.

Harry Kane is 9/2 (5.50) favourite to win the Golden Boot for the third time in his career. One of the deadliest marksmen in the Premier League, the captain has 128 goals in the competition.

The Spurs striker previously won the award in 2015-16 and 16-17 and began this term in fine style with two goals in 's opening match against before netting against for the 10th time in as many appearances.

An injury-hit campaign last time out meant he could only muster 17 goals in the 28 games he played, which is still an impressive return that may make him a popular choice this season.

Salah can be backed at 11/2 (6.50) , who has taken the Premier League by storm since joining and is out to win his third Golden Boot in a row.

The Egyptian scored twice in the Reds' 3-1 win over Arsenal to take his tally to three goals for the season but cut a frustrated figure as he failed to get on the scoresheet in the club's 3-0 win at .

Who are the underdogs to win the Premier League Golden Boot?

Raheem Sterling is 6/1 (7.0) after scoring a hat-trick in 's opening match of the season, a 5-0 victory at West Ham.

The winger in second in the scoring charts with an impressive return of five goals in four games. Having netted 35 times across the previous two terms, Sterling will surely be out to break the coveted 20-goal mark this time around.

Aubameyang is available at 9/1 (10.0) to continue his fine goalscoring form since joining Arsenal by winning the Golden Boot again.

The Gabon international has picked up where he left off last season with three goals to his name, including one in the North London derby against Spurs, and his record may be enough for some punters to get onboard at an outside price.

Mane had the best season of his career last time out with 22 strikes and is 16/1 (13.0) to replicate that success by winning the Golden Boot again this term.

The Liverpool forward had an excellent second half of the campaign, plundering 14 of his strikes in 2019, but he has scored just twice so far.

Who are the outsiders to win the Premier League Golden Boot?

Jamie Vardy can be found at 20/1 (21.0) and may offer significant place value at the very least, given that the Leicester striker has accumulated 75 league goals in the last four seasons and has begun this term with three strikes.

Teemu Pukki is second in the standings with five goals so far and is 25/1 (26.0) after an impressive hat-trick against Newcastle, with Norwich's survival hopes likely to be pegged on the Finn.

bet365 offer 25/1 (26.0) that Tammy Abraham picks up the Golden Boot award after seemingly establishing himself as 's main striker this term with four goals so far.

Initially thought to be ’s frontline striker this season, Marcus Rashford has been played out wide so far and is 28/1 (29.0) to become the first Red Devil since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson to win the Golden Boot.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.