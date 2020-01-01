Who will win the FA Cup in 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Manchester City are the holders after brushing aside Watford in last season's Wembley showpiece, but who will lift the famous trophy this season?

The FA Cup is well underway and the Premier League and Championship have joined the latest edition of the oldest competition in the country.

are the current holders, having beaten 6-0 in last season’s final to lift the trophy for the first time since 2011.

Who are the favourites to win the 2019-20 ?

Man City are 9/4 (3.25) favourites with bet365 to win the FA Cup for the seventh time in their history.

The Premier League champions eased past League Two side Port Vale in the third round and will play Championship promotion hopefuls at the next stage.

Premier League leaders are 5/1 (6.0) to win the tournament after seeing off Merseyside rivals Everton in the third round thanks to Curtis Jones’ long-range strike.

However, Jurgen Klopp has given the cup little importance since taking over and their tie against or Shrewsbury will almost certainly feature another youthful side akin to the one that beat .

are available at 9/1 (10.0) to lift their first trophy in 12 years by winning the FA Cup for the ninth time in their history.

Spurs’ priority will almost certainly be a top-four finish in the Premier League but Jose Mourinho could target a cup run considering he has won this competition once before and reached the final just two years ago with .

Mourinho’s former club are also 9/1 (10.0) to win the FA Cup, with Frank Lampard’s men also targeting progress in the .

The ex-Chelsea midfielder won the tournament four times as a player and a trophy in his debut would certainly endear him even more with the Blues faithful.

Who are the underdogs to win the 2019-20 FA Cup?

are 10/1 (11.0) to follow up their excellent Premier League form by winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

The Foxes will host Championship side in the fourth round, although it remains to be seen how much of a cup run will be targeted considering Leicester are in the semi-finals and also second in the league.

are priced at 12/1 (13.0) to win the FA Cup after overcoming a poor first half to edge past Leeds United 1-0 in third round.

No side has won this competition more than the Gunners, who have lifted it 13 times, with three of those wins coming in the space of four campaigns between 2014 and 2017.

Manchester United are 16/1 (17.0) to claim just their third FA Cup of this century, but must overcome in a third round replay after a 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Wolves themselves are next in the betting at 25/1 (26.0) with bet365, having almost reached the final last season - the furthest they have gone in the FA Cup since reaching the same stage in 1997-98.

Who are the outsiders to win the 2019-20 FA Cup?

West Ham can be backed at 25/1 (26.0) to win the FA Cup exactly 40 years after they last did so, although David Moyes will surely focus on accruing Premier League points rather than a cup run.

One of the Premier League surprise packages are 50/1 (51.0), whilst are available at the same price.

It is 66/1 (67.0) that claim cup glory, and bet365 make the trio of Bournemouth, Watford and all 80/1 (81.0).

are the longest Premier League team at 100/1 (101.0), with a host of Championship sides available at 150/1 (151.0), including , Fulham and Derby.

