'Who sells a player that scores 60 goals a year?' - Lewandowski exit talk at Bayern Munich addressed by Rummenigge

A prolific Polish striker has seen a move away from the Allianz Arena mooted, but those in the boardroom have no intention of letting him go

Robert Lewandowski has become the subject of surprising transfer talk at Bayern Munich, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has moved quickly to rubbish any suggestion of the prolific Polish striker being allowed to move on.

It has been suggested that the German champions may be open to the idea of parting with the 32-year-old as they start to clear the way for Erling Haaland to tread a similar career path from Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski is, however, on the brink of breaking more records this season, as he closes in on 40 Bundesliga goals in 2020-21, and Rummenigge says there is no chance of him leaving the Allianz Arena any time soon.

What has been said?

"Sure he stays. Who sells a player that scores 60 goals a year?" Rummenigge, chairman of the executive board at Bayern, told Sport1.

When does Lewandowski's contract expire?

Bayern have no need to consider offloading Lewandowski as the talismanic presence is tied to a contract through to 2023.

He is showing no sign of slowing down either, having hit another 46 goals across all competitions this season, and has spoken of a desire to play on for at least another five years.

The bigger picture

Haaland would be of obvious appeal to Bayern, as he is to leading sides across Europe, but they have no room for another number nine at present.

They already boast an option in that position that many consider to be the finest on the planet, with plaudits continuing to rain down on Lewandowski as he maintains remarkable standards.

Former Bayern striker Giovane Elber forms part of that fan club, with the Brazilian saying: "There is no one like Lewandowski in the world.

Article continues below

"It is amazing how he has played in recent years, how many goals he has scored. He deserves to be the world's best footballer.

"I wish that Lewandowski will stay with FC Bayern for a long time."

Further reading