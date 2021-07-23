Who is Jadon Sancho? Everything you need to know about Manchester United's new £73m signing

The Red Devils have spent big money to prise the winger away from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2021-22 campaign

Jadon Sancho has become Manchester United's first major signing of the summer transfer window, but what qualities will he bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad? Goal is on hand to tell you everything you need to know about the talented young attacker.

Sancho has been officially unveiled at Old Trafford, having committed to a five-year deal that will see him remain on the Red Devils' books through to 2026.

In case you are unfamiliar with the 21-year-old and his style of play, Goal has come up with an extensive profile of a man who will be expected to make a big impact on the Premier League stage in 2021-22.

Who is Jadon Sancho?

Sancho is a professional footballer who has just completed a switch to United from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The winger initially rose through the youth ranks at Watford before joining the Red Devils' arch-rivals Manchester City in 2015.

He spent two years in City's academy set-up but was ultimately unable to break into Pep Guardiola's first-team squad, and chose to up sticks and join Dortmund with a view to taking in regular first-team minutes.

Sancho quickly became one of BVB's most influential players, and finished his spell at Westfalenstadion with 50 goals and 57 assists to his name through 137 appearances across all competitions.

The Englishman departed on a high note by helping the club win the DFB Pokal and finish fourth in the Bundesliga, ensuring their participation in the Champions League for an 11th successive year.

How much did Jadon Sancho cost Manchester United?

United agreed to pay an initial fee of £73 million ($101m) for Sancho, which makes him the fourth most expensive signing in the club's history.

Why have United signed Sancho?

Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker : "United have been lacking a natural right-sided winger for years, which is why Solskjaer has always been so keen on signing Sancho, who has racked up 50 goals and 57 assists in 137 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund.

"In the past, the Norwegian has been forced to play the two-footed and incredibly versatile Mason Greenwood out wide, leaving Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani to battle for the centre-forward role.

"However, Greenwood prefers to play through the middle, so the acquisition of Sancho will mean his fellow England international will now be free to stake a claim for a starting spot in his best position.

"The increase in competition for places will also ensure that Solskjaer will always have a couple of potential game-changers on the bench."

Which position does Sancho play?

Sancho is primarily viewed as a natural right-winger, with his lightning pace, superb dribbling skills and eye for goal making him a nightmare for defenders.

However, the former Dortmund star is also capable of operating on the left or in a number 10 role due to his ability to play with both feet and create openings in the final third with his impressive passing range.

Sancho will likely slot straight in on the right-hand side of Solskjaer's attack to begin with, but will have to prove his worth quickly amid strong competition for places in the final third.

The presence of fellow countrymen Marcus Rashford, Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will likely help him settle in at Old Trafford as United look to bring their five-year trophy drought to an end in the upcoming campaign.

What national team does Sancho play for?

Sancho became a full senior England international in 2018, having previously represented his country at Under-16, 17 and 19 levels.

United's latest acquisition has since racked up 22 appearances for the Three Lions, including three at this summer's European Championship.

Sancho was unable to add to his haul of three international goals at the tournament, though, and missed a decisive penalty in England's final shootout defeat to Italy at Wembley.

What is Sancho's FIFA 21 rating & potential?

Jadon Sancho's overall rating in FIFA 21 is 87, with a potential of 92.

He has got a five-star skill moves rating. He prefers to shoot with his right foot and his workrates are High/Medium.

Sancho's best stats are Dribbling (92), Agility (91), Ball Control (90), Balance (90) and Vision (87).