Who are the penalty takers for each of the Premier League clubs?
Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded.
So which penalty takers should you be signing for your Fantasy Football team?
Goal takes a look.
Who are the Premier League penalty takers this season?
When you're choosing your forwards for your Fantasy Team, you might be tempted to sign a striker who's a noted penalty taker and has a good conversion rate from the spot.
Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set in stone. Some clubs might have a consistent, dedicated penalty taker at all times, but sometimes, things change - and some last-minute decisions on who is to assume spot-kick duties might arrive.
Additionally, there is the chance that the dedicated spot-kick taker has been subbed off or is simply not on the pitch at the time of the penalty being awarded.
Still, we've rounded up a list of each club's primary, as well as secondary, penalty takers in the table below, and the players who have the best chance of being picked to convert a spot-kick.
The primary penalty takers have been listed, and we've provided their deputy penalty takers should the first choice be unavailable to step up.
|Team
|Primary penalty taker
|Secondary penalty taker(s)
|Arsenal
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Aston Villa
|Anwar El Ghazi
|Danny Ings, Oli Watkins
|Brentford
|Ivan Toney
|Josh Da Silva
|Brighton
|Pascal Gross
|Neal Maupay
|Burnley
|Chris Wood
|Ashley Barnes
|Chelsea
|Jorginho
|Timo Werner
|Crystal Palace
|Luka Milivojevic
|Wilfried Zaha
|Everton
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Richarlison
|Leeds
|Patrick Bamford
|Mateusz Klich
|Leicester City
|Jamie Vardy
|James Maddison
|Liverpool
|Mohamed Salah
|James Milner
|Manchester City
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester United
|Bruno Fernandes
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Newcastle
|Callum Wilson
|Matt Ritchie
|Norwich
|Teemu Pukki
|Milot Rashica
|Southampton
|James Ward-Prowse
|Nathan Redmond
|Tottenham
|Harry Kane
|Dele Alli, Heung-min Son
|Watford
|Joao Pedro
|Ismaila Sarr
|West Ham
|Mark Noble
|Michail Antonio
|Wolves
|Raul Jimenez
|Ruben Neves