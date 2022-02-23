Which footballers are sponsored by Puma? Pulisic, Neymar, Griezmann & list of brand's partners

From Pele to Neymar via Diego Maradona and Christian Pulisic, German sportswear giant Puma has always been associated with some of the biggest names in football.

It is not just superstar players that they are partnered with, though, as a distinctive big cat design is also heavily linked to some of the most successful club and international teams on the planet.

Who do Puma currently have on their books – with the promise of more notable signings to come – and which iconic figures have represented them with distinction in the past? GOAL takes a look…

Which footballers are sponsored by Puma?

You do not need to look far to find Puma apparel at any given football match, with some of the biggest names on the planet sporting their latest boots and footwear offerings.

Leading figures from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and divisions around the world are big fans of some legendary designs.

Talismanic performers at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are among those to wear Puma boots.

You can see a list of Puma-sponsored players below.

Player Nationality Marko Arnautovic Austrian Axel Witsel Belgian Neymar Brazilian Thiago Silva Brazilian Dejan Lovren Croatian James Maddison English Jordan Pickford English Harry Maguire English Kyle Walker English Kingsley Coman French Olivier Giroud French Antoine Griezmann French Raphael Varane French Marco Reus German Bernd Leno German Gianluigi Buffon Italian Mario Balotelli Italian Giorgio Chiellini Italian Jan Oblak Slovenian Kalidou Koulibaly Senegalese Nemanja Matic Serbian Cesc Fabregas Spanish David Silva Spanish Oleksandr Zinchenko Ukrainian Luis Suarez Uruguayan Christian Pulisic American

Which former players were sponsored by Puma?

There have been some iconic partnerships between Puma and all-time great players down the years, with the likes of Pele, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne and Thierry Henry sporting products such as the legendary Puma King boots.

There are World Cup and Ballon d’Or winners to be found around every corner, with names that will live forever in football folklore figuring prominently on a star-studded roll of honour.

We’ve listed some of the biggest former players to partner with Puma below.

Article continues below

Player Nationality Sergio Aguero Argentine Diego Maradona Argentine Pele Brazilian Hristo Stoichkov Bulgarian Samuel Eto'o Cameroonian Faustino Asprilla Colombian Paul Gascoigne English Lothar Matthaus German Thierry Henry French Robert Pires French Didier Deschamps French George Best Northern Irish Johan Cruyff Dutch Eusebio Portuguese Nemanja Vidic Serbian Alvaro Recoba Uruguayan Enzo Francescoli Uruguayan Kenny Dalglish Scottish Rivaldo Brazilian Yaya Toure Ivorian Mohamed Zidan Egyptian Asamoah Gyan Ghanaian

Which club and international teams and sponsored by Puma?

Any design sporting a famous big cat is almost always embraced by supporters of any given club or nation, with Puma having forged a reputation that allows them to sit comfortably among market leaders in the sportswear business.

SENEGAL WIN #AFCON2021



KINGS OF AFRICA FOR THE FIRST TIME 🇸🇳👑 pic.twitter.com/YQl9pKBzko — GOAL (@goal) February 6, 2022

Their offerings have been donned by title-winning outfits on domestic and international stages, with the current holders of a prestigious Africa Cup of Nations crown and the reigning European champions currently tied to the brand.

Italy unveil their brand new Puma home kit 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/bCnA5EdOkL — GOAL (@goal) August 31, 2020

Clubs sponsored by Puma

Club League Manchester City Premier League Marseille Ligue 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga AC Milan Serie A PSV Eredivisie Valencia La Liga Fenerbahce Super Lig Shakhtar Donetsk UPL Independiente Primera Division Palmeiras Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A

National teams sponsored by Puma

National team Federation Egypt CAF Ghana CAF Ivory Coast CAF Senegal CAF Morocco CAF Italy UEFA Switzerland UEFA Serbia UEFA Czech Republic UEFA Uruguay CONMEBOL

What else do Puma sponsor?

It is not just boots and kits that Puma are involved with as their reach in football circles stretches far and wide.

They are the official supplier of match balls for the English Football League and La Liga in Spain.

Deals have also been struck with prominent figures that operate off the pitch, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – who has previously delivered trophy triumphs at Barcelona and Bayern Munich - forming part of the Puma talent stable.