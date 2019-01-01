Where to play Pulisic? Latest USMNT roster gives Chelsea star the chance to shine out wide

The Blues' star has been a No. 10 for the U.S. in recent months, but the current squad is constructed in a way where he could be of use out wide

Since making his U.S. men's national team debut as a 17-year-old version of American soccer's next great hope, Christian Pulisic has been everything the program has asked him to be.

He's been a student, as he watched on during most of the Copa America Centenario in his first taste of true international soccer. He's been a leader for a program that had seemingly lost its way, missing out on a first World Cup in his lifetime. And, perhaps most importantly, he's grown into his role as the face of American soccer, first with and now with , as he continues to break barriers by evolving his game at a level reached by few Americans before him and none at his age.

And, throughout his tenure, he's been asked to be a No. 10. He's been asked to play centrally, forgoing his usual wing role in an effort to facilitate play and find the ball. And, to this point, he's done quite well, but it's now time to ask him to do something else: slip back into his comfort zone as a wide player.

When the U.S. roster was unveiled on Wednesday, one of the more subtle surprises was Pulisic. Him being involved wasn't a surprise, of course. Rather, it was his spot on the squad list.

After many, many releases listed him as a midfielder, Pulisic was included among the forward pool alongside the likes of Corey Baird, Tyler Boyd, Jordan Morris, Josh Sargent and Gyasi Zardes. It may just be a bit of housekeeping and it may mean nothing at all, but it could also be a sign that it's time for Pulisic to move out to the position he plays on the club level.

"I think he's done a good job. Moving to Chelsea is a big, big opportunity but also a big responsibility, and when I see his contributions so far, they've been good," USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter said on BR Live. "I think it's a good platform to keep building, as he gets more comfortable in the league and as he gets more comfortable with the team, I think we're going to see very good things from Christian."

Since Berhalter took charge, Pulisic has been earmarked as one of the coach's dual 10s. The former boss plays a unique system, one featuring two high-pressing midfielders, one deep-lying No. 6 and an inverted right back that tends to tuck inside. The system has undergone some changes and some shifts but, by and large, that's how Berhalter wants to play.

At the Gold Cup, it was Pulisic and Weston McKennie in those two midfield positions, driving the play forward from the center of the park. McKennie may very well fill that role again, and there are seemingly players capable of partnering him that aren't named Pulisic.

Sebastian Lletget is more than capable of playing the role as the midfielder is one of the team's most versatile options. It remains to be seen what Lletget's best position is. He's played as a 10, an 8 and even out wide, but his ability on the ball should make him a natural fit in Berhalter's midfield role. The same could be said of Paxton Pomykal, the young midfielder who shined with the U-20s this summer. Pomykal has long been one of USMNT Twitter's darlings, and his comfort while in possession of the ball has earned him the chance to join the senior group.

During the Gold Cup, that really wasn't there. Michael Bradley and Wil Trapp were seen as the two defensive midfield options, and rightfully so. Djordje Mihailovic, despite some impressive showings, wasn't ready to take the reigns at that level and Cristian Roldan was brought in as a Swiss Army knife instead of a key cog. Aside from that, the attacking pool was loaded with wingers that don't truly have the skillset to run at defenders or play a teammate through.

One player that does have that skillset, though, is Darlington Nagbe, who is seemingly perfect for that spot. However, the star has turned down multiple call-ups, according to the Athletic, seemingly ending his international career.

With either Pomykal or Lletget in place next to McKennie for these friendlies, Pulisic would have the freedom to move out wide, where he has always proven most dangerous. Spearheading the attack. Pulisic can better use his ability to beat defenders one-on-one rather than dribbling into a sea of opposition every time he touches the ball. The Chelsea star is a play-maker, sure, as evidenced by his two assists for his new club so far this season, but he's also a fantastic dribbler with pace to burn. Putting him out wide gives him a chance to showcase that skillset while also drifting inside when needed to facilitate the attack.

It remains to be seen what Berhalter opts to do. Pulisic is still probably the best No. 10 the U.S. has on the roster, as most of those ready to unseat him in that role are still too young to be counted on at this level. But while he's still probably the best in that spot, he's definitely the best wide attacker in the USMNT pool, and it's time to put him in position to do what he does best.