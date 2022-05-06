'Where are these 35,000 going?' - Klopp slams Champions League final ticketing for Liverpool v Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has criticised the ticket allocation for Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid after it was confirmed more than half the tickets will not be made available to the two clubs.

The Reds have been given an allocation of 19,618 for the match at the Stade de France on 28 May, which is a little over 25 per cent of the stadium’s capacity on the night of 75,000.

As well as expressing his frustration at the allocation, Klopp has urged ticketless Reds fans to travel to Paris anyway and enjoy what the city has to offer instead.

What did Klopp say about the Champions League ticket allocation?

Speaking about the ticket arrangements for the final Klopp told reporters: “Is it right I read we only get 20,000 tickets, Real get 20,000 and it’s 75,000 seats? Where are these 35,000 [going]?!

“I think Paris is a place you can go without a ticket and enjoy yourself. Whoever follows us, I say thank you very much, you made it special.”

UEFA made an initial batch 12,000 tickets available to fans worldwide before the two finalists were confirmed earlier this week.

Around 40,000 have been split between Liverpool and Real, with the remaining 23,000 will be distributed to sponsors, broadcasters and national associations.

A limited number of hospitality tickets costing up to £7,500 have already sold out.

"The tickets are really expensive and I cannot be more appreciative or more thankful of what the people are doing," said Klopp, who was criticised six years ago when he encouraged ticketless Liverpool fans to travel to Basel - which is considerably smaller than Paris - for their Europa League final against Sevilla.

"I hope they all can make it somehow and can create - of course they will - an incredible atmosphere.

"If you don't get a ticket, I don't want to invite people to Paris but this time it's big enough and I did this last time for Basel in Switzerland and it was 'oops'.

"But I think Paris is big enough to go there without a ticket and have a good time, behave yourself but be in the best possible mood."

