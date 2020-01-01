When would Liverpool's Premier League trophy parade take place?

The Reds still have work to do before they secure a historic first Premier League title, but is it too early to think about celebrations?

's astonishing form this season has blown the Premier League away, and Jurgen Klopp's side already look to have one firm hand on the trophy as early as February.

Not even have been able to catch up to Liverpool's impressive campaign, and the Reds are edging closer to a first-ever Premier League title – and a first league victory in 30 years.

With the Reds likely to become Premier League champions for the first time in their history, attention has turned on details about when a potential trophy parade could happen, and where in Liverpool it would take place.

More teams

When would Liverpool's trophy parade take place?

Of course, what with the unpredictability of the Premier League, Liverpool will be cautious about making any parade preparations until they are officially crowned champions, which could be on Saturday, March 21 against Crystal Palace on Anfield (assuming they and their closest rivals win their remaining games).

Official details on a trophy parade won't be announced until their status as title winners is confirmed.

However, following in the traditions of previous Premier League title winners, Liverpool – should they win the league – are expected to hold a trophy parade the day after last game of the season on Monday, May 18.

Liverpool's final game of the 2019-20 campaign is away against Newcastle on May 17.

Even if the Reds wrap up the title well before the last day of the season, they are not expected to throw parade celebrations until the Premier League campaign has fully wrapped.

Manchester City were crowned 2017-18 Premier League champions with five games to spare, and held their victory parade on May 14, approximately a day after their final game against .

hosted a victory parade for their double-winning season in 2012 on May 20, a day after they beat Bayern in the final – but this was before the Champions League final was moved to late May.

What happens if Liverpool win the double or treble?

Matters could be complicated should Liverpool win the and/or Champions League.

With the FA Cup final to be held on May 23, Liverpool might delay title celebrations until after it is played (assuming they progress that far).

They run into another obstacle in the Champions League, with the final set for May 30. With Liverpool having reached two finals in the last two years, they have a strong chance of going far and competing in the final in Istanbul.

The date for the Premier League trophy parade, then, could be contingent on Liverpool's progress in the FA Cup and Champions League by May 17.

But if the Reds are eliminated from both competitions by then, but have secured the league, then the parade is likely to be held on May 18.

What would Liverpool's trophy parade route be?

Obviously, Liverpool have never held a Premier League trophy parade before, and such occasion would no doubt be a special one for supporters.

Reds fans have, however, been lucky enough to enjoy a Champions League trophy parade twice (in 2005 and in 2019).

The 2019 Champions League trophy parade involved red buses taking the players and coaches (as well as the trophy!) across the entire city on June 2, a day after the victorious final in Madrid.

Article continues below

The parade began at 4pm BST in Liverpool, beginning at Allerton Maze and travelling northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover – then trawling through Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, the Strand and finishing at Blundell Street.

An estimated 750,000 Liverpool fans turned up to celebrate their first Champions League trophy in over a decade.

The 2019 trophy parade route might be used as a blueprint for a future potential Premier League trophy parade.