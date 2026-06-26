When Memories Wear the Three Stripes: Adidas and AlQadsiah Launch a Historic Era with a Cinematic Masterpiece

In a landmark move that has electrified the sports community across the Kingdom, AlQadsiah FC has officially announced a historic strategic partnership with global sportswear giant Adidas. Commencing officially on July 1, 2026, this collaboration goes far beyond delivering innovative performance kits. It has been immortalized in an extraordinary promotional film that redefines the bond between a football club and its fanbase, signaling the dawn of a new, globally ambitious chapter for the "Knights of the Khobar."

"What if AlQadsiah could remember?" – A Heartwarming Cinematic Philosophy

The unveiling of the new kit was far from a traditional marketing campaign. Instead, it was brought to life through a cinematic film from the global production company Whisper, who chose to capture the relationship between the club and its fans from a deeply emotional and unconventional perspective.









Through simple, everyday details, AlQadsiah becomes a living character carrying its own emotions, reminiscing on moments of joy, family, and belonging across generations. The film journeys through these memories until it reaches the new 26/27 Adidas kit, framing it not just as a new beginning, but as a continuation of this legacy and a canvas for creating new memories."

A Strategic Partnership Shaping the Future of Khobar





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This partnership extends well beyond the pitch, directly contributing to one of the most ambitious sports projects in the region. Under this agreement, Adidas will serve as the official supplier of matchwear and training gear for the men’s and women’s football teams, as well as the Elite Academy.

This milestone seamlessly aligns with the club's forward-thinking vision, epitomized by the highly anticipated "Aramco Stadium" project. The world-class venue is set to provide a state-of-the-art home for players and fans alike, cementing AlQadsiah's position as a leading powerhouse regionally and internationally, in perfect harmony with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on this historic milestone, James Bisgrove, CEO of AlQadsiah FC, expressed his immense pride: "We are delighted to enter into a direct partnership with Adidas, welcoming this iconic global brand into the AlQadsiah family. The club will wear the legendary three-stripes logo with immense pride on its kits, marking the next chapter of our journey to establish AlQadsiah as a leading force in Saudi and international football."

Looking ahead to the fans' reception, Bisgrove added: "I am confident our fans will be captivated by the official new Adidas designs and the accompanying merchandise line. We eagerly look forward to revealing them in the coming days."

From the brand's perspective, Maher Darwish, Head of Adidas Saudi Arabia, emphasized the depth of this collaboration: "AlQadsiah embodies the very core values of Adidas: ambition, passion, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. This partnership, which brings the famous three stripes to the city of Khobar, marks the launch of a strategic relationship built on a shared vision for the future of football in the Kingdom, inspiring and empowering the next generation of athletes."

The Unveiling Date





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Fans of the "Knights of the Khobar" are eagerly counting down the days to see the club's historic identity seamlessly blended with Adidas’s cutting-edge modern touch. According to the official announcement, the home and away kits for AlQadsiah will be unveiled across all official club and Adidas media channels in late June 2026.

The launch will coincide perfectly with the team’s rigorous pre-season preparations, ensuring AlQadsiah enters the Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) with a refreshed, gold-chasing visual identity rooted in a legacy that will never be forgotten.



