When is the Campeon de Campeones? Tickets, location, TV & live stream details

The clash will pit America against a Tigres side chasing their fourth successive crown, with the winner set for a date against Atlanta United

As champions of the 2018 Apertura, Club America will take on Tigres, champions of the 2019 Clausura, in the 2019 Campeon de Campeones on Sunday, July 14 in Carson, California.

It is the fourth successive year the US venue, which is the home of the , has played host to the event, with Tigres taking the honors in all of the previous three games, including a thumping 4-0 win over Santos Laguna last year.

Meanwhile, America go chasing their fifth Campeon de Campeones crown, having last lifted the trophy in 2005.

It is an encounter that will go straight to penalty kicks if the score is tied after extra-time.

The winner, meanwhile, will earn the right to tackle 2018 champions on August 14 in the 2019 Campeones Cup, the second running of the annual competition, which Tigres won last in 2018 thanks to a fine 3-1 victory over Toronto in Canada.

How to buy tickets for the Campeon de Campeones

The Campeon de Campeones is part of a double-header that will also see Cruz Azul and Necaxa play out for the Super Copa MX at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, April 26 and are already sold out for the event but are available on re-sale sites and are typically going for between $38 and $400, depending on the location of the seat.

When tickets initially went on sale, they were priced between $38 and $250.

How to watch the Campeon de Campeones

The Campeon de Campeones and Super Copa MX double feature will be broadcast in Spanish language on Univision and the Univision Deportes Network (UDN), the network that carries the majority of major Liga MX fixtures. The channels that the fixture will be shown on and the streaming packages it will be available via have not yet been clarified.

There is not yet any confirmation if the match will be shown on English-language television.

The Super Copa will begin at 6pm ET (3pm local time) while the Campeon de Campeones kicks off three hours later at 9pm.