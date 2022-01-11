When will Ferran Torres make his Barcelona debut and can €55m signing play against Real Madrid in El Clasico?

Ferran Torres saw a move from Manchester City to Barcelona confirmed on December 28, but the Spain international has been forced to wait for his debut on the back of a €55 million (£46m/$62m) transfer.

The 21-year-old forward has seen a number of obstacles block his path at Camp Nou, but they are starting to clear and a new chapter is about to be opened by the highly-rated youngster.

Torres is raring to go for the Liga heavyweights, with GOAL taking a look at when a first appearance may be made and whether that outing could come in a Clasico clash with arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Why hasn’t Ferran Torres made his Barcelona debut?

Barca were investing in their present and future when putting a big-money deal for Torres in place, with the Catalans pulling off quite a coup in luring a player of considerable promise away from the reigning Premier League champions.

They were, however, unable to register a new signing upon his arrival due to ongoing financial struggles.

Those issues have been ironed out to some extent, with Samuel Umtiti’s willingness to sign a new contract on reduced terms allowing Torres to be officially added to Xavi’s squad.

He had, however, been snapped up while nursing a foot injury picked up while on Nations League duty with Spain in October 2021.

A full recovery has been made from that fracture, but Torres also recorded a positive Covid-19 test in the wake of his unveiling at Camp Nou – forcing him to take in another enforced spell on the sidelines.

When will Ferran Torres make his Barcelona debut?

With uncertainty hanging over when Torres would be available to make his debut, Barcelona initially left their expensive asset out of their travelling party for a Supercopa de Espana clash with Real Madrid.

He was, however, to deliver a negative Covid test result after seeing the rest of his team-mates head for Saudi Arabia and was cleared to follow behind on a separate flight.

MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENTS



▶️ Players @FerranTorres20 and @Pedri have tested negative for Covid-19 in PCRs and can rejoin the rest of the team in Riyadh. The club has informed the corresponding authorities. pic.twitter.com/RBbZx15RrK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 10, 2022

A late fitness test will need to be passed in order to figure in Xavi’s plans against the Blancos on Wednesday, while confirmation of his registration from the Spanish FA is also required before the green light can be given.

If Barca opt against throwing Torres in at the deep end during a Clasico encounter, then a delayed debut could be made in a Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Club on January 19.

Is Pedri ready to play again for Barcelona?

Golden Boy winner Pedri is another of those to have found himself watching on from afar at Barcelona of late.

The 19-year-old has taken in just four appearances this season, with the last of those coming on September 29, 2021 in a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Benfica.

A muscle problem has kept him out of action for over three months, with 19 games sat out across all competitions.

He did return to training in late December, but then posted a positive Covid-19 test and was only cleared alongside Torres to join up with Barca’s squad in the Middle East after the vast majority of senior stars had already departed.

Could Ansu Fati figure for Barcelona against Real Madrid?

One of those that was on the plane when Barca set off for Saudi Arabia was Ansu Fati, with the Blaugrana easing another player of considerable promise back into their plans.

The 19-year-old forward, who has registered four goals in eight appearances this season, has been out of action since November with a troublesome hamstring complaint.

He is yet to be fully cleared for a return to competitive football, but he has been involved in Xavi’s pre-match preparations ahead of a showdown with Real that could move Barca a step closer to securing more major silverware.

