When is the Champions League final? How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in the UK and U.S.

Everything you need to know about when the final takes place and how to watch on TV or stream it live online

take on in the final, bringing the curtain down on what has been an extraordinary and bizarre season, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The French champions lock horns with the German giants after both sides came through the 'final eight' tournament in , which was the scaled-down, expedited solution for concluding the competition.

Bayern are looking to clinch their sixth Champions League crown, but it is a maiden appearance on this stage for PSG as they attempt to get their hands on what has become for them a holy grail.

More teams

Ahead of the game, Goal brings you all you need to know about when it is, as well as how to watch it live on television in the United Kingdom and United States.

Contents

When is the Champions League 2020 final?

The 2020 Champions League final will be played on Sunday August 23. The match will kick-off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

Estadio da Luz in Lisbon - the home of Portuguese giants - will be the venue for the game, but it will be played behind closed doors due to restrictions in place to protect public health.

Return to top

How to watch or stream PSG vs Bayern Munich in the UK

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich live on TV. The game will also be shown on BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport Extra.

The final can be streamed live online via the BT Sport app.

As well as BT Sport, Virgin Media customers will be able to watch the game live free of charge on channel 100.

Return to top

How to watch or stream PSG vs Bayern Munich in the U.S.

TUDN, Univision and CBS will alll be showing the Champions League final live on U.S. TV.

The game will be available to stream live online using Univision NOW, CBS All Access and the TUDN app.

Return to top

How did PSG get to the Champions League final?

PSG's path to the final saw them first top a group containing , and Galatasary.

They then defeated in the last 16, before overcoming and en route to the final.

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi are the club's top scorers in this season's competition, with five goals each.

Return to top

How did Bayern Munich get to the Champions League final?

Bayern Munich have been in rampant form in this season's Champions League, winning every game and scoring 42 goals along the way.

The Bavarians topped a group containing , Olympiacos and , before demolishing 7-1 on aggregate in the last 16, hammering 8-2 in the quarter-final and beating 3-0 in the semi-final.

Robert Lewandowski is the competition's top scorer with 15 goals so far, while Serge Gnabry has chipped in with nine strikes.

Return to top

Who is the favourite to win the Champions League final?

Bayern Munich are heavy favourites to come out on top at 4/7, with PSG rated 11/8 to win.

You can see the latest odds, team news, preview and predictions for PSG vs Bayern Munich here

Return to top