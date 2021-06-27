The Red Devils full-back admits he initially found the criticism tough, but now he can laugh it off

Luke Shaw has slammed Jose Mourinho, saying the former Manchester United boss is obsessed after he launched another attack on the England defender.

Shaw endured a difficult relationship with Mourinho during his time in charge at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese regularly singling out the former Southampton player for criticism.

Mourinho, who was sacked as Manchester United boss in December 2018, chose to renew his attack on Shaw in his role as a radio pundit during Euro 2020, but the 25-year-old has hit back.

What did Shaw say?

Reflecting on England’s 1-0 win against Czech Republic last week, Mourinho described Shaw’s set pieces as “dramatically bad”.

When told about Mourinho’s latest barb, Shaw said. “I don’t understand it. I don’t know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me.

“I don’t feel like the set-pieces were as bad as he was saying. I might have done one in the second half, a corner, that didn’t get over the first man. But that was one out of three. The other two or three, I don’t think, were as ‘dramatically bad’ as he says.

“Look, he has got to do his job. I’m used to him saying negative stuff about me, so I just pass it by.

“His voice is obviously very big. He likes to talk a lot about me, as everyone has seen recently. But his voice is his own. He can say what he wants, I will focus on myself. I take set-pieces at United, so it wasn’t as if it was something I wasn’t ready for.”

‘There is no hiding that we didn’t get on’

Shaw also opened up about his time working under Mourinho at Old Trafford, admitting he did everything he could to try and work his way into his manager’s good books, but to no avail.

“He likes some players, he doesn’t like others,” added the 25-year-old, who is expected to retain his place in the England side for Tuesday’s last-16 tie against Germany.

“I fell into the category where he didn’t like me. I tried as hard as I could to get back into his side but it never worked out, no matter what I did. There is no hiding that we didn’t get on.

“I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It’s time to move on. I’m trying to move on but obviously he can’t. He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads [here] have said ‘what’s his problem?’ and ‘why does he keep talking?’

“Hopefully, he can find his peace with that and stop worrying about me. Clearly, I’m in his head a lot and he thinks about me a lot. I don’t think any of you realise the two or three years I had with him and how bad [the criticism] was then. What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be.

“I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it’s better just to ignore it. I knew if time came into it, I would be able to outlast him and I have. I can now just focus on getting better and improving.”

