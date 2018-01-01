What is Eleven Sports? How to live stream La Liga & Serie A in the UK

Eleven Sports acquired the rights to show Serie A and La Liga from BT in the UK – but confusion now reigns over its future

Eleven Sports acquired the rights to show La Liga and Serie A from BT Sport ahead of the 2018-19 season and fans are able to follow Barcelona's defence of their league title on the platformand, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo's debut campaign for Juventus following a sensational €100m transfer from Real Madrid.

In December 2018, the streaming service lost its rights to show UFC events, which have been taken back by BT Sport , and there are concerns that La Liga and Serie A coverage could also be at risk. However, they remain intact for now.

Eleven Sports have released details about how audiences can watch both the Italian and Spanish leagues, which Goal have provided below.

What is Eleven Sports?

Eleven Sports is a multinational group of sports television channels, based in the UK.

They are the official holders to the TV rights to Serie A and La Liga matches in the UK and Ireland, securing an exclusive three-year deal after beating out BT Sport.

Other leagues available to watch include the Chinese Super League, Eredivisie and Allsvenskan.

It is owned by Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and intends to launch two new channels. The current deal began in August, running through to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Their acquisition of the rights ends BT Sport's six-year association with showing Serie A.

Eleven Sports executive chairman Marc Watson said: "Serie A has a dedicated following in the UK and Ireland and there is now added interest following Juventus' signing of global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo."

Group managing director Danny Menken said: "Eleven Sports is delivering on the promise to become the go-to destination for football fans.

"We will cooperate very closely with the leagues to deliver an outstanding all-round service that ensures the fans live every moment from some of the world's best sports leagues and competitions.

"We are looking forward to announcing more premium football and non-football rights soon to add to our growing portfolio."

Eleven Sports will show both La Liga and Serie A through their online streaming platform, following a partnership with global sports media group IMG.

They are also in discussion with other distribution platforms to widen availability of the rights – which means that they could sub-license some of the games to other TV broadcasters.

How can UK viewers watch La Liga & Serie A?

Fans are able to watch La Liga and Serie A matches online, through their iOS mobile and tablet apps (available from the Apple Store) as well as Android mobile (available from the Google Play store).

As well as that, at least one match a week is shown on Facebook free of charge.

They have also worked with other broadcasters such as Sky and BT to show matches through their platforms.

How much does Eleven Sports cost?

A monthly subscription including a seven-day free trial will cost £5.99 (€6.99) per month or an annual pass for £59.99 (€69.99) per year.

Ahead of the launch you could also get an early-bird annual pass for £49.99 (€59.99) per year.