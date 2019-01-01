What football stadium has the most seats? Top 20 in the world ranked

Goal takes a look at the 20 largest venues in the world of football, ranked by capacity

Going to watch the football on matchday is almost always an unforgettable experience, made even more special with the buildup of fan atmosphere, pre-match excitement – and, of course, the sheer magnitude and beauty of the stadium.

Football boasts an incredible roster of impressive stadiums and grounds, and sometimes, the utter immensity of them can be overwhelming.

Certain stadiums are as iconic as the clubs and teams that they host, with the national team 's home of Wembley Stadium in London and 's Camp Nou one of the most famous and historic in the world.

Goal rounds up the world's biggest stadiums in terms of seating capacity, counting down from the top 20.

Top 20 largest stadiums in the world

You might be surprised to learn that the world's largest stadium is North Korea's Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, otherwise known as the May Day Stadium.

North Korean officials claim that the stadium supposedly has a capacity of 150,000 people, but its real capacity is under 114,000. Even so, it is still the world's biggest venue by a few thousand.

The May Day Stadium's first event was the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students. It also hosted the 2018 -Korean Summit Pyeongyang.

Other notable stadiums include Melbourne Cricket Ground in , followed by Barcelona's home of Camp Nou.

's FNB Stadium, which hosted several 2010 World Cup games including the final, also makes the top 10, followed by California's Rose Bowl and London's Wembley Stadium.

Rank Stadium Capacity Location 1 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium 114,000 Pyongyang, North Korea 2 Melbourne Cricket Ground 100,024 Melbourne, Australia 3 Camp Nou 99,354 Barcelona, 4 FNB Stadium* 94,736 Johannesburg, South Africa 5 Rose Bowl 90,888 Pasadena, California 6 Wembley Stadium 90,000 London, England 7 Estadio Azteca 87,523 City, Mexico 8 Bukit Jalil National Stadium 87,411 , Malaysia 9 Borg El Arab Stadium 86,000 Alexandria, 10 Salt Lake Stadium 85,000 Kolkata, 11 ANZ Stadium 84,000 Sydney, Australia 12 MetLife Stadium 82,500 East Rutherford, New Jersey 13 Croke Park 82,300 Dublin, Ireland 14 Signal Iduna Park 81,365 Dortmund, 15 Stade de 81,338 Saint-Denis, France 16 Santiago Bernabeu 81,044 Madrid, Spain 17 Luzhniki Stadium 81,004 Moscow, 18 Shah Alam Stadium 80,372 Shah Alam, Malaysia 19 Estadio Monumental "U" 80,093 Lima, 20 San Siro 80,018 Milan,

*FNB Stadium became the largest stadium in Africa with a capacity of 94,736, though, its maximum capacity during the 2010 World Cup was 84,490 due to allocated seating for the press and other VIPs members.