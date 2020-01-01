What did Aubameyang, Ziyech, and Aurier get up to while on coronavirus lockdown?
With football and other sports across the world on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, footballers across the globe continue to find ways to let us into their homes as they share what they are getting up to while in isolation.
While some have used social media to reveal what they are doing to keep active and stay fit, others have joined campaigns to educate against this pandemic, using social hashtags #StayAtHomeChallenge and #SafeHands to share advice on what fans need to do to keep themselves safe.
African football stars are amongst those who've shared videos, photos and thoughts on social media and here are a few of the continent's top stars and what they've been getting up to:
Arsenal star and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared a snap of himself at the gym on his Instagram page. In the post, the striker, looking less than impressed, is begging not to be nominated or tagged in any more challenges.
Cameroon international and PSG forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was amongst the latest stars to take part in the #StayAtHomeChallenge and shared this cool video of himself.
Ajax's Chelsea bound attacker Hakim Ziyech didn't appear to let the lockdown spoil his 27th birthday yesterday. The Morocco international shared a snap of himself showing off some serious watch bling while seated in a Lamborghini.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier brought smiles to many with a uniquely cheerful post.
In his post, the 27-year-old is seen dancing while urging his followers not to lose their minds over coronavirus.
"Do not let this virus make you forget your good mood then. I launch this challenge stay at home but show the virus that fear is far from us!!," he said.
"follow the instructions but do not forget the most important joy before resuming work."
ne laissez pas ce virus vous faire oublier votre bonne humeur alors je lance ce challenge restez à la maison mais montrez au virus que la peur est loin de nous !! respectez les consignes mais n'oubliez pas la joie la plus importante avant la reprise des travaux 🚧 do not let this virus make you forget your good mood then I launch this challenge stay at home but show the virus that fear is far from us !! follow the instructions but do not forget the most important joy before resuming work🚧🚧 #restezchezvousdanslajoie🤜🏽🤛🏽🕺🏾 #stayhomebuthavefun🤜🏽🤛🏽🕺🏾 send me your best joy video🥳 envoyez-moi votre meilleure vidéo de joie🥳 Ps: j’avais plu de PQ 🤦🏾♂️🤣
In Germany, Senegalese Karlsruher defender Babacar Gueye shared a sentimental message to all the victims, their families and also thanks the health personnel who are helping in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mes chers, je vous envoie mon salut peu importe où vous soyez dans le monde. Aujourd’hui le monde est affecté par la pandémie du virus #Covid19, je tiens à apporter mes prières à tous ceux qui en sont victimes, ma pensée à ceux qui sont dans les lits d’hôpitaux ainsi que mon soutien à ceux qui en sont affectés moralement. Je fais aussi mes encouragements aux personnels médicaux du monde entier et je magnifie le travail rationnel qu’ils sont entrain de mener. Je tiens à vous solliciter de respecter toutes les mesures de précaution prévues par les autorités afin que nous puissions être sauvés de cette pandémie. C’est dur mais nous sommes fort, ensemble nous vainquerons cette tragédie internationale. #KSC #COVID19 #karlsruhe