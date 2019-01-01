'We've got a more positive vibe in the changing room' - Hudson-Odoi praises Lampard for lifting mood at Chelsea

The English winger says the Blues squad is happy working under a club legend who is willing to give younger players a chance to shine

Frank Lampard has brought a "positive vibe" into the dressing room since succeeding Maurizio Sarri in the managerial hot seat, according to Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Sarri left Stamford Bridge to take the top job at back in June, after just one full season in the Premier League.

Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer Lampard was ushered in to replace the Italian, having impressed during a year-long spell in charge at Derby.

With a transfer ban preventing the Blues from signing any new players over the summer, Lampard has opted to promote the younger members of his squad into senior roles.

The likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all benefitted, with Hudson-Odoi also likely to see regular playing time once he returns from injury.

The 18-year-old has been encouraged by Lampard's philosophy at Stamford Bridge, as he told the Evening Standard: "He (Lampard) has come in and given a lot of players a chance, even in training he is giving a lot of youth-team players the chance to train with us.

"It is good for me because it is encouraging, you see players that you have watched or played with throughout the whole time and they are getting opportunities to play and you have that same hunger and desire, you want to play as well.

"It gives me the confidence and boost of 'if I am doing well, working hard in training, I will get the opportunity to play as well'."

Hudson-Odoi added on the difference between Lampard and Sarri behind the scenes: "The only thing [that has changed] is that we've got a more positive vibe in the changing room and on the pitch.

"We are all happy I think because the manager has come in, he used to be a great player himself at the club, and now he has come in and we all give respect to what he has done for the club before. I think the camp now is just more happy, more positive."

An Achilles injury suffered in April stalled Hudson-Odoi's progress at the end of last season, but he is close to a comeback after playing 60 minutes for Chelsea's Under-23s last week.

The international is unlikely to play a part in Sunday's Premier League showdown against , but may be fit enough to feature in a tie against Grimsby next Wednesday.

Article continues below

Hudson-Odoi claims he has built up his confidence while taking in a spell on the sidelines, with the support of Lampard and his staff integral in his recovery.

"I feel good, I feel healthy and really fit," said the teenager. "The recovery was a long time but it made me feel much stronger, it has made me mentally stronger and has built my confidence more and more.

"For me, it is warming, knowing that the manager and the staff, plus the fans, everybody wants you to come back. And for me, I just can't wait to be back now, start playing and hopefully just show what I can do."