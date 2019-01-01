West Ham hand Salah racist abuse evidence to police

The Metropolitan Police has received evidence from the Hammers following the club's investigation into racist abuse against the Liverpool star

West Ham have passed on findings from an investigation into racist abuse directed towards Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to the Metropolitan Police.

Salah was the subject of expletives and derogatory references to his Muslim faith from a supporter at London Stadium when the sides played out a 1-1 Premier League draw.

The abuse was audible on mobile phone footage, shot from the West Ham end, of Salah talking a corner, which was subsequently shared on social media.

West Ham announced an internal investigation into the incident on Wednesday, promising anyone found guilty would face a lifetime ban from the stadium, and have moved quickly to involve the authorities.

"After a thorough and immediate investigation following the abhorrent racist abuse aimed at Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah on Monday night, West Ham United can confirm that it has handed evidence to the Metropolitan Police," a club statement read.

"The club is unequivocal in its stance – such abuse will not be tolerated. There is no place or excuse for this kind of behaviour."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini echoed his club's stance, calling for any fans found guilty of racially abusing players to be banned from Premier League grounds.

Speaking at a news conference earlier on Thursday, Pellegrini stated his belief that the Premier League taking a zero tolerance policy toward abusive language in stadiums is one of the best ways to stamp out racism from the game.

"Of course, I think that cannot happen in the stadium," he said. "The best way to manage those things out of the game is to remove them from the great spectacle that is the Premier League.

"We must have high standards and when this happens, you must take action. The club knows how to work and says it cannot accept these kind of things in the game.

"It was a very good game and everybody was enjoying the game, so these people must be punished as soon as we can."

West Ham are next in action away to Crystal Palace on February 9 with their next home fixture the 22nd of this month against Fulham.