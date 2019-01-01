West Brom vs Norwich City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Canaries travel to the Baggies knowing a win is needed to keep pace with Leeds United - and that a loss would see them fall out of the top two

After an early FA Cup exit, Norwich City can turn their full attention to their pursuit of the Championship title for the rest of this campaign.

Daniel Farke’s side sit second in the division – and could have the opportunity this weekend to leapfrog leaders Leeds United to put themselves in pole position for Premier League promotion.

To do so, however, they will have to overcome Darren Moore’s resurgent West Brom, themselves firmly in the thick of the play-off battle raging close behind.

The Baggies will fancy their chances against the Canaries, having demolished Leeds not so long ago themselves – but who will be left smiling come full-time at the Hawthorns?

Game West Brom vs Norwich City Date Saturday, January 12 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game is not being broadcast on television. It can be streamed on the iFollow app.

US TV channel Online stream N/A iFollow

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being broadcast on television. It can however be watched on the iFollow app.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A iFollow

Squads & Team News

Position West Brom squad Goalkeepers Johnstone, Bond, Myhill Defenders Dawson, Bartley, Gibbs, Adarabioyo, Holgate, Townsend, Mears, Howkins Midfielders Phillips, Barry, Morrison, Barnes, Harper, Field, Brunt, Hoolahan, Harper Forwards Robson-Kanu, Rodriguez, Leko, Sako, Edwards

West Brom are unable to call on Jake Livermore as the midfielder continues to serve a suspension for his red card against Blackburn – but are otherwise toting a clean bill of health.

Darren Moore is likely to revert to a 4-4-1-1 formation after having rested several first-teamers for the FA Cup win over Wigan.

Potential West Brom starting XI: Johnstone; Holgate, Dawson, Bartley, Gibbs; Phillips, Barry, Morrison, Barnes; Robson-Kanu; Rodriguez.

Position Norwich squad Goalkeepers Krul, McGovern Defenders Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Godfrey, Passlack, Pinto, Aarons Midfielders Tetley, Vrancic, Cantwell, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Trybull, McLean, Srbeny, Marshall Forwards Pukki, Rhodes

Norwich have a full contingent to call on too, though Matt Jarvis has been loaned out in the past week to Walsall.

Daniel Farke will likely keep faith with his 4-2-3-1 formation, and will also bring several first-teamers back into contention following their cup exit to Portsmouth.

Potential Norwich starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Godfrey; Tetley, Vrancic; Cantwell, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki.

Betting & Match Odds

West Brom are 5/4 favourites to pick up the three points according to bet365. Norwich meanwhile are priced at 23/10, with a draw at 13/5.

Match Preview

Norwich City could have the chance to regain the summit of the Championship and dethrone Leeds United atop the second tier following a few wobbly weeks.

Much like Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites, Daniel Farke’s Canaries left it late to pick up a handful of wins throughout December – and have then subsequently seen something of a slip in form over the new year, failing to capitalise on the West Yorkshire club’s similar slump.

Now, however, with few injuries and a full-strength squad firing on all cylinders, they have a great chance to thrust themselves back out in front if results fall kindly for them.

A win isn’t just essential to keeping pace at the peak, though, so much as it is to keeping their hosts at bay too.

West Brom, under Darren Moore, impressed in the final month of their doomed Premier League campaign last year and the Baggies have shown enough form this year to suggest they’re set for an immediate return.

They handed Norwich an early loss in August, running out victors in a 4-3 thriller at Carrow Road, and have proved to be even more difficult to dislodge on their home turf of the Hawthorns.

They sit fourth in the Championship heading into the weekend, only three points behind their visitors – and with a vastly superior goal difference to boot.

A win here and a defeat for third-place Sheffield United would put West Brom into second themselves and firmly in the mix for the automatic promotion spots at the expense of their rivals.