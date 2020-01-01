‘Werner to Liverpool? Maybe in 2021’ – Carragher can’t see deal being done in next window

The Reds legend is aware of the links to a prolific RB Leipzig frontman, but he would be prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

’s interest in striker Timo Werner may be shelved until the summer of 2021, according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher.

Jurgen Klopp has been heavily linked with a move to bring a fellow German in alongside him at Anfield.

Werner’s record at RB Leipzig, which currently stands at 88 goals in 150 appearances, has made him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

More teams

His willingness to work hard for the collective cause, along with his end product, is considered to make him a good fit for Klopp’s ‘gegenpressing’ approach on Merseyside.

The coronavirus outbreak has, however, cast doubt over a number of potential big-money deals that appeared to be in the pipeline.

Leading clubs around the world are having to keep a close eye on their finances, which means transfer business could be reined in.

Carragher expects that to be the case, meaning that Liverpool – if no other suitor swoops in – will likely look to wait another 12 months before rekindling any interest in a supposed top target.

He told an Instagram Q&A session: “Timo Werner to Liverpool?

“It looked nailed on before the situation we’re in now so it may affect transfers this summer.

“It may have to be put on the back burner, maybe for the following summer.”

Werner is not the only star that Liverpool are said to have in their sights, with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho another that they could table an offer for.

Carragher believes the international should be targeted, but admits the Reds may miss out there as well.

He added: "Yes, I’d like to see that.

"But I don’t expect it."

Carragher has previously said of links to two proven performers in the final third of the field: “Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer. Sancho or Werner? I’ll take both.

“They don’t need to let anyone go, they just need to add to the squad that they’ve got.”

Article continues below

While discussing potential additions on the field, Carragher has also reiterated his stance that former team-mate Steven Gerrard should be returned to Anfield in a coaching capacity at some stage.

The boss is tied to a contract at Ibrox through to 2024, with that deal mirroring the extension Klopp has penned at Liverpool.

Pressed on who should replace the German when the day comes to make a change, Carragher said: “Just give it to Gerrard.”