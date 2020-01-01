Werner reveals how sweet tooth made him a deadly finisher & Chelsea’s new £47.5m striker

The Germany international started out scoring goals in order to earn money for candy from his father, but is now embracing a Premier League challenge

Timo Werner has revealed that a sweet tooth helped to turn him into the deadly finisher he is today, with the £47.5 million ($59m) striker starting out playing for money from his father that allowed him to buy “a lot of candy”.

The international has established a reputation as one of the most prolific frontmen in world football.

Frank Lampard has bought into those qualities, with Chelsea winning the race for a much sought-after signature once an exit door was opened at .

More teams

Werner is expected to be a shrewd investment for the Blues, with his skills in the final third having been honed from a young age.

The 24-year-old told The Independent on how he perfected the art of scoring goals: “At the beginning of my career, when I was nine or 10, he [my father] would buy some candies or things like that.

“It was for me to say ‘ok if I score 10 goals today I will have 10 euros’. It can buy me a lot of candy. It was a joke with my dad, [but] it made me want to score goals and I love scoring goals.”

Werner started his professional career at , before going on to find the target on 95 occasions through 159 appearances for Leipzig.

He believes a move had to be made in 2020 as he had outgrown his surroundings in Germany and needed a Premier League challenge in order to take his game to even greater heights.

“In Leipzig I was the best Timo I can be,” Werner said.

“This was a really good experience. I learned a lot from the manager [Julian Nagelsmann] about the playing style. He gave me a lot to improve myself on in different positions.

“For me, it was the right time to say ‘I want to try something new outside of Germany. I want to go to the Premier League’.”

Werner added on life at Stamford Bridge: “I think English football is very fast, faster than German football. And there are a lot of different styles.

Article continues below

“In the end, [whether I get more chances to score] will be down to [Chelsea] and how we play football.

“We want to play like a French team. We want to keep the ball and have different styles of football in our game, have a lot of possession and take different positions.”

Werner put in a lively performance for Chelsea on his competitive debut against Brighton, with Lampard’s side looking to build on a 3-1 win in that contest when they take in a home date with defending champions on Sunday.