‘Werner is thinking but Iheanacho doesn’t hesitate’ – McCoist tips Leicester City star to finish Chelsea’s wasted chance vs Real Madrid

The Blues were not clinical enough in front of goal and they had to settle for a draw in the Spanish capital on Tuesday

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has backed Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho to convert Timo Werner’s missed chance in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

10 minutes into the first-leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-final match, Werner had the opportunity to give the visitors the lead at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano before Christian Pulisic opened the scoring a few minutes later.

The Germany international missed a close-range chance that was saved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and McCoist suggested that he was not sharp enough to finish.

The 58-year-old explained that Iheanacho who has scored 12 goals in his last 10 matches in all competitions for Leicester City, would have done better without thinking.

“If you’re in the Real Madrid dressing room, it’s a great save. You’re patting your goalkeeper on the back, saying ‘What a save, kept us in it,’ because it is a good save,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“But from a Chelsea point of view, when the ball gets headed back to him by Mount, I can see him thinking about it.

“I can see him thinking about that chance, whereas [Kelechi] Iheanacho doesn’t think about it, if he’s on a run. Iheanacho just comes in and doesn’t think about it. He might still miss it, but he just comes in and just goes bang, does it naturally and that’s it.

“It might sound a crazy thing to say, I can see a slight split-second hesitancy in Werner and that’s me watching him thinking about it.

“I think Manchester City look as if they’ve got goals all over the place in their team, whether it’s Foden, Sterling, De Bruyne.

“I’m not sure Chelsea will have enough goals in the team. They’ve clearly got goals in the team, with Mount and Pulisic and boys like that, but I’m not sure they’ve got enough goals in the team, without someone getting them, maybe 15-20.”

On Saturday, Werner ended his 14-game goal drought in Thomas Tuchel’s side with his winning goal in their 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.

He has scored 11 goals so far in 45 appearances for Chelsea since his permanent signing from RB Leipzig last July.