Werner called Chelsea & Germany goalkeeper after attending Austrian Grand Prix

Timo Werner was mistakenly referred to as the Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper when he attended the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The striker has been criticised for his lack of goals for club and country over the last year.

And his wastefulness in front of goal seems to have caused some confusion around his position, as Sky Sports' reporter interviewed him by the track in Austria.

What was said?

The TV channel spoke to the 25-year-old ahead of the Formula One race and called him the "Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper".

The ex-RB Leipzig star either did not hear the mistake or simply shook it off and continued the conversation as normal.

Werner backs England to win Euro 2020

Werner attended the Grand Prix just days after Germany were eliminated from Euro 2020.

The attacker made three appearances as his side crashed out at the last-16 stage with a 2-0 defeat to England.

The Three Lions are through to the semi-finals after beating Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday and Werner believes they have what it takes to go on and win the tournament.

He said: "Yesterday for sure was a brilliant game from them, they were the better team in the game on Tuesday [against Germany] so they have it all, what you need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best."

