Transfers
African All Stars

'Welcome back to England' - How social media reacted to John Obi Mikel's move to Middlesbrough

Last updated
Comments()
After a two-year stint in the Chinese Super League, the 31-year-old is back in England but not in the top-flight league

John Obi Mikel's move to Middlesbrough has been welcomed by fans on social media despite the fact that he will be playing in the Championship.

The Nigeria international joins Tony Pulis' men on Thursday as reinforcement to strengthen their squad for promotion to the Premier League.

He left Chelsea for Tianjin Teda in 2016 and fans are delighted to have him back in familiar surroundings where he two top-flight titles and three FA Cups with the Blues.

Editors' Picks

Next article:
Barcelona consider move for Man Utd free agent Mata
Next article:
What is a GOAT in football? Messi vs Ronaldo & the greatest players of all-time
Next article:
Brighton sign 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Mac Allister
Next article:
Crystal Palace sign keeper Perri on loan from Sau Paulo
Next article:
EA Sports partners with ELEAGUE for new FIFA 19 tournaments
Close