'We won't get over Messi's departure' - Barcelona still miss 'the best player in history', admits Xavi

Xavi has admitted that Barcelona won't get over Lionel Messi's departure, with a club legend having left in the summer of 2021.

Messi joined PSG in 2021

Barca had eventful transfer window to fill void

Xavi hopeful new players can put club back on top

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been more than a year since Messi left Camp Nou, with the Argentine subsequently signing for Paris Saint-Germain, but Xavi feels that the Catalan club is still feeling the effects of his departure.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We won’t get over the departure of Messi because he is the best player in history. However, now there are other players who are destined to make history, but it won’t be easy," the Barcelona manager has told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is little doubt that Barca have struggled to replace Messi, as they went trophyless in the 2021-22 campaign. However, they bought seven players this summer, including Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha, in an attempt to re-establish themselves as one of the best clubs in the world.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The new signings are firing on all cylinders, especially Lewandowski who has already got eight goals in five matches across all competitions, including a hat-trick in Barca's thumping 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Spanish giants will return to Liga action on Saturday as they are slated to take on Cadiz away from home.