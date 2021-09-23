‘We want to continue in this direction’ – PSG’s Hakimi revels after double act vs Metz

The Morocco international found the net twice against the Maroons as the Parisians continued their perfect start in the French topflight this season

Achraf Hakimi wants Paris Saint-Germain to keep on winning after narrowly defeating Metz 2-1 in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 encounter.

The former Inter Milan star was the hero for Mauricio Pochettino’s men – netting a brace to help the Parisians extend their perfect start at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Five minutes into the game, Hakimi put PSG ahead but the hosts restored parity through Mali’s Boubakar Kouyate six minutes before the half-time break.

The ambitions of Frederic Antonetti’s men earning all points suffered a massive setback as Tunisia’s Dylan Bronn was given his marching orders by referee Jeremie Pignard for a second caution.

Profiting from Metz’s numerical disadvantage, the nine-time French kings sealed a valuable away win with Hakimi completing his double in closing minutes.

"I'm happy with the win and the three points and the hard work of the whole team until the last minute,” Hakimi told PSG website.

“I'm really happy to be able to help the team with my two goals so that we can continue our good momentum.

“As I said, we have worked very well, and we want to continue in this direction and with this victory continue as long as possible."

Echoing this sentiment is manager Pochettino who assured that his team would step up their performance against Montpellier on Saturday.

"I think it was very good for us to win this game because when you win it's always easier to work afterwards,” he said.

“At first, I thought we were playing well, then we lowered our level and intensity a little bit. But I'm really happy with the victory and the mentality that the team showed.

“It took character to fight to the end. I think it's important for the team to build something special and improve. These types of victories help us improve and build what we want.

“Saturday's game? I think it's going to be tough, and all the teams want to play against us to try to beat us.

“Of course, we have to be ready and I think we will be. And of course, we know it will be another very difficult match against Montpellier.”

After helping Inter Milan win the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign, Hakimi was signed by the Parisians in a deal worth €60 million (£52m/$71m), plus €10m (£9m$12m) in add-ons.