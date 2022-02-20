'We stand united!' - Ronaldo celebrates Man Utd win amid claims of dressing room dispute

Cristiano Ronaldo says says that Manchester United "stand United" following claims of a split in the dressing room.

There have been reports that there has been a power struggle at the club because the Portuguese star has undermined captain Harry Maguire.

There have been questions over the defender's status as club captain and it has been claimed Ralf Rangnick wants to make Ronaldo the official leader.

What has been said?

But Ronaldo insisted on Twitter on Sunday that the team is all on the same page as he celebrated their win against Leeds.

"Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid," he wrote.

Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid. Back on track! We stand United!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/1H6mrVqTt2 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 20, 2022

"Back on track! We stand United!"

What happened in Leeds vs Man Utd?

The Red Devils maintained their place in the Premier League's top four on Sunday when they beat Leeds 4-2.

Maguire fired home the opening goal following a cross from a corner before Bruno Fernandes doubled their lead before the break.

Leeds pulled level through goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha in the first 10 minutes of the second period.

But Fred and Anthony Elanga struck later in the game to seal the three points for United.

