'We need players who want to be a part of this' - Klopp says Liverpool success helps and hinders with transfers

The German manager discussed the Premier League leaders' approach to transfers and how the club's strong record could hurt them in the market

Jurgen Klopp admitted success helped titleholders attract players, but it also made completing signings harder.

While they hold a 19-point lead atop the Premier League, Liverpool have been linked with moves for numerous players, including RB Leipzig star Timo Werner.

Klopp is unfazed by suggestions his team are the world's best, but said it could help with signings.

However, the German boss says there is a flip side to that idea, as a club's success could make players fearful of losing a place in such a talented team.

And when Liverpool reenters the market this summer, Klopp says he will have that in mind as the club looks to bring in players that are comfortable with the challenges that come with being a part of such a good squad.

"It's easier if players see you as that. If they see you are successful, it's easier to get into talks with players," he said on Sunday.

"But on the other side, it's more difficult the better your team is because they ask questions like, 'where and when would I play?'

"We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their spot, who want to make the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve so that's it.

"We have these players and whoever wants to join us needs to have exactly this kind of attitude."

Liverpool are still unbeaten in the Premier League ahead of hosting West Ham at Anfield on Monday.



Klopp said finding the right players to add to his side, who were Champions League winners last season, was difficult.

"The age group of the team is good in the moment. In two or three years, maybe it'll be different but for the moment, it's good," he said.

"It depends on what you want. Is it a good age for selling? Probably not. But is it a good age for performing? Yes.

"So there are a lot of things we have to think about. It's an interesting period."

Monday's match against West Ham comes on the heels of a difficult result for the Reds, who fell 1-0 to in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash last week.