'We lost two points' - Mumbai City's Sergio Lobera rues missed chances

The Mumbai City manager wants his team to be more clinical upfront...

Mumbai City became the first team to book a berth in the play-offs of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season after a 3-3 draw with FC Goa on Monday.

Despite booking their knock-out ticket, coach Sergio Lobera was not completely satisfied as he felt his team should have got the three points against his former team.

"I feel we lost two points because till the 96th we had three points and then it changed and we lost points. I think the biggest problem for us was we could not manage the game at the 2-goal lead. We gave them the opportunity to come back in the game. But my team believed till the end and fought till the end and finally, we could have won but the truth is we lost two points," said the Mumbai City manager.

Lobera urged his team to be more clinical in the attacking third and suggested that the Islanders should have scored a third goal in the first half itself and sealed the fate of the match in their favour.

"During the first half, we had a lot of chances and we could have scored a third goal. If we would have scored one more the game was over. In the last minute of the first half, we conceded the first goal and gave them the opportunity to come back and increase their motivation. We need to be more clinical. We had enough chances to score more goals."

Mumbai's have been dropping points in their fixtures of late but Lobera ruled out the possibility of complacency creeping into the minds his players. He said, "I don't think it was overconfidence. We didn't manage the situation too well and most importantly we should have scored the third goal."

"We are not under pressure. Our target is to head into the final game against ATK Mohun Bagan with a four-point gap. ATK Mohun Bagan are doing a good job and this is a very competitive league and I am very happy that we reached the playoffs but we need to continue and focus on the next game which is against Bengaluru," the Spanish coach said.