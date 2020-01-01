‘We keep going’ - Gent’s Marreh content with Anderlecht draw

The Buffalos settled for a draw against visiting Vincent Kompany’s team, however, the Gambia international is satisfied with the outcome of the game

Sulayman Marreh refused to be critical of his Gent side after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Percy Tau’s in Sunday’s Belgian topflight clash.

The Buffalos were hoping to return to winning ways having lost 2-1 to in a game on Thursday, however, the keenly contested ended on a no winner, no vanquished note at the Ghelamco Arena.

Vincent Kompany’s men took a well-deserved lead in the 44th minute courtesy of Michael Murillo who profited from Yari Verschaeren’s assist to fire past goalkeeper Sinan Bolat.

Nevertheless, the hosts levelled matters in the 89th minute through Roman Yaremchuk who found space in the visitors’ goal area before heading home a cross from Iranian defender Milad Mohammadi.

The Gambia international who was in action from start to finish for Wim De Decker’s team was pleased with the point and highlighted that the absence of key players prevented them from picking all points at stake.

"We knew this wasn't going to be an easy game," Marreh told club website.

"A team like Anderlecht is always difficult to fight. Although, despite the many absences, we have enough quality in the team to make it difficult for our opponents and to take victory.

“That was our goal [on Sunday] but in the end, we got a point which was not bad. But it was very frustrating that we were behind just before half-time."

"It is true that the results are not as we had hoped at the moment, but hopefully we can turn this all around quickly. We keep going!"

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder played as a centre back against Anderlecht combining effectively with Bruno Godeau and Andreas Hanche-Olsen.

When asked about how he felt playing in an unfamiliar role, the former Eupen and Almeria player said: "I've already played there, so I don't have a problem with it.

“It is not my normal position, but as long as I can help the team, I will.”

With this result, Gent stay 12th in the Jupiler League with 13 points from 12 games while Anderlecht are seventh having garnered 21 points from the same number of fixtures.