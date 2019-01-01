‘We hope to talk to Sergino soon’ - Netherlands U-21 head coach confirms interest in USMNT fullback Dest

The Ajax defender has featured for the USA on multiple youth international levels but could decide to switch to the Oranje

Under-21 head coach Erwin van de Looi has confirmed plans to talk with United States international Sergino Dest in hopes of getting him to switch national team allegiances.

A dual-national, Dest has featured for the United States on youth international levels, including representing the Americans at the U-20 World Cup last May.

The 18-year-old fullback has enjoyed an early season breakthrough at , starting one of the club’s qualifiers as well as two Eredivisie matches.

That form has earned him a call up to the senior side for friendlies against and this international window, with U.S. head coach confirming Dest will start against El Tri on Friday.

While those friendlies would not cap-tie Dest to the USMNT, appearing in Concacaf Nations League clashes in October and November against Canada and Cuba would do so.

In the meantime, Dest remains eligible to file a one-time switch with FIFA, which would permanently tie him to the Netherlands.

Dest admitted to keeping his future open, and Van de Looi confirmed plans to speak with the teenager following the September break – acknowledging the federation could lose him next month if it does not act quickly.

"We recently had an appointment with Sergino to talk to him and discuss his possible future with us," Van de Looi said, according to AD. “But due to his busy schedule with Ajax, he had to cancel that appointment. We hope to talk to Sergino soon.

“We know that that contest can be binding on October 12, so yes, there is a certain rush. We want to meet with him after this international break. But then the player still has a choice. That also applies to someone like Mohamed Ihattaren. I cannot and will not speak for the feelings of the players."

On Wednesday, Dest confirmed he is pleased to have gotten a chance in the senior camp, but would not commit to the future, including a call-up for the cap-tying matches in October.

"I'm happy for this opportunity. I'm happy that I'm here right now, but I don't know for the future," Dest said. "You guys will see what happens at that time."

Dest has featured three times in the Eredivisie for reigning champions Ajax thus far this season, making two starts. He has also made three appearances in their Champions League qualifiers as well as starting the Dutch Super Cup in August.