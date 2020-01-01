'We have to develop it' - Abam on adjusting to life at Real Betis

The striker moved to Spain last summer after her World Cup campaign with Cameroon but endured some struggles during her early days

Michaela Abam says "it was difficult at the beginning" at but admits "it is getting a lot better" after spending nearly a year in .

Abam started her career in the United States, where she was born and raised and starred for West Virginia University, scoring 42 goals in 95 games before being snapped up by Sky Blue in 2018.

After just four outings for the American side, she joined French outfit Paris FC, where she also played only four games before moving to Real Betis after the 2019 Women's World Cup with .

Despite featuring in 15 matches for Betis, the Cameroon international scored two of her three goals in the last two league games before the coronavirus pandemic halted football activities in March.

Like for many others, it started a little rough for the 22-year-old, though, as she admitted that the language barrier was her biggest problem, but revealed she has now fully adjusted to life in Spain.

"It was difficult at the beginning but we kept as a positive spirit about everything and it was also the time that the league hasn’t ended yet," Abam told Goal with LaLiga.

"We were also asked to stay put, keeping fit and everybody is going through while praying to God that things will get better. We are trying to keep a high spirit about everything.

"It's true [about the language]. That’s the biggest barrier we can face if you’re coming from any country you not used to develop a language at a quick pace.

"We have to develop it at a quicker pace because when you come to the field and you don’t understand something, it’s a problem.

"Now, it’s good because the club provides the utilities to be able to get that on track and learn more and get along with teammates.

"It means it easier when those that do speak English can help out whenever you don’t understand something and even when they do speak you hear, again and again, helps out too.

"It’s getting a lot better. Its something that is just part of adaptation to a new culture, country and new environment.

Having netted in a 2-2 draw against , the 22-year-old continued with her fine form at as she came off the bench to help Betis to return to winning ways.

Before their last three games, Pier Luigi Cherubino’s ladies were languishing in the relegation zone but later managed two wins and a draw, which the striker attributed to the team getting to know each other better.

"A little bit, blending with the tactics and we got a new coach and we were able to study a little better about teams we are going up against," she continued.

"We also worked in ourselves more outside the field, which I think needed to grow and it did. With that, coming to the field become a better presence and appearance.

"I felt when you get comfortable, you start to blend into yourself and your talent and technique will just come naturally. Little by little, it surely came."

If she earns a new contract, the Cameroonian will be keen to excel in the coming season after a brought start to her debut campaign in Spain.